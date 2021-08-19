The Stone Memorial Panthers hit the road Friday night to kick off their 2021 campaign at Lenoir City in what should be a high-octane, up-and-down game.
From Stone Memorial head coach Derik Samber
“There’s always and unknown and a hope with week one,” said Stone Memorial head coach Derik Samber. “We’ve got a group of kids that’s excited to kick the season off as well.”
Samber and the Panthers will face a young Lenoir City team that brings back multiple starters. LC went 2-9 in 2020.
“I know they bring back a bunch of kids,” Samber said. “Their quarterback is literally a coach’s kid, so you know he knows the offense.”
For Samber, the keys to winning on Friday night are simple.
“With this group of kids, I really like their mentality and the way they play,” Samber said. “My request of them is to bring energy. It starts there.”
Stone Memorial ended their fall preseason on a high note, winning their jamboree action against White County, 6-0.
“I was proud with the energy and physicality our kids played with.”
Projected offensive starters for Stone Memorial in the backfield include Hunter Heavilon at quarterback and Kyle Trentham at running back.
At receiver will be Bear Eldridge, Chris Hannah, Bryant Carter and Kaleb Flowers.
Up front on the offensive line will be Gavin Potter, Austin Greenwood, Demarius Moore, Manny Gomez and Deacon Disney.
Defensively, the Panthers are projected to start Bear Eldridge and Braden Looper at corner. At safety will be Kaleb Flowers.
At linebacker will be Bryson Bilbrey, Jordan Collins, Bryant Carter, Jack Delk and Houston Woody.
Up front will be Deacon Disney, Demarius Moore and Jake Shada.
A win Friday night would start 2021 off right for Stone Memorial.
“There’s a lot in that first week,” Samber said. “It can set a tone for the season. It’s a road game at a 5A school. That would definitely be a confidence boost.”
From Lenoir City head coach Jeff Cortez
Optimism is high at Lenoir City for their 2021 campaign as they bring back 17 starters.
“We’ve got 16 seniors,” said Cortez. “For us, that’s a big number. We’re really excited for our senior class. Some of them are four-year starters. They’ve played a lot of football.”
Lenoir City looks to push the ball offensively and make big plays in the passing game behind sophomore quarterback Brett Cortez.
“We want to attack,” Coach Cortez said. “We’re going to attack vertically and horizontally. Attack is a word we use around here a lot.
“We’ve always been a 3-4 style team with all the under principles on defense,” he added.
Along with Cortez, who threw for over 1,000 yards last season as a freshman in eight games, the Panthers have other impact players.
“Eli Rittenhouse is a four-year starter on the line,” coach Cortez said. “He’s a great kid with a phenomenal work ethic.
“Cole Richards at linebacker is an all-region kid with over 100 tackles last year and 14 tackles for loss. He’s had a phenomenal fall camp.”
Stone Memorial at Lenoir City is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 CDT. Friday’s forecast at kickoff is 84 degrees and partly cloudy with a 10% chance of rain and a heat index of 91.
Updates from Friday’s game, including photos, stats and scores, will be available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
