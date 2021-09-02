The Cumberland County Jets welcome Class 4A No. 7 Upperman to Crossville Friday to open Region 4-4A play.
“We’re ready for a big contest,” said CCHS head football coach Noah Repasky. “Upperman’s a good football team. They’re one of the favorites to win our region. It’ll be our home opener. I’m looking forward to a good effort from our kids.”
Cumberland County enters the contest at 1-1 overall with a 35-0 win over Whitwell and 21-7 loss to Monterey.
Upperman enters the game at 2-0 overall with a 28-6 win over Cookeville and a COVID-19 forfeit victory over Trousdale County.
The Bees are ranked No. 7 in Class 4A according to the latest Associated Press state prep polls.
Region games carry more weight than non-region contests.
“It’s our first region game of the year,” said Repasky. “Those are must-win games. You’ve got to win some region games to get in the postseason.”
The game means a little more to Repasky, who came to Cumberland County from Upperman.
“I spent four good years there, and two with coach Adam Caine. I use a lot of those lessons learned there almost every day. It got me prepared for what I’m doing now.”
Friday will be the home opener for the Jets after two weeks on the road at Whitwell and Monterey.
“We’re excited and hoping to have a good crowd,” Repasky said. “We’re glad we don’t have to hop on the bus and play. Any time you play at home, it’s exciting. We only have two home games in the first half of the year, so we’re going to try and take advantage of it.”
The Jet defense has started 2021 strong, giving up only 21 points in two weeks.
Upperman will be a challenge for the Jet defense.
“Upperman is huge,” Repasky said. “They’re one of the biggest teams you’ll see all year long. We’re going to have to stop the run. Hopefully we can read our keys and get there quicker than last week.”
Success for the Jets offensively starts up front.
“We’re going to have to block better,” Repasky said. “That’s where it always starts. We’ve also got to make a couple plays in the passing game.
The Bees run a 3-3 stack defensively with one high safety, and occasionally bring blitzes off the edge.
Offensively, Jet fans will recognize the Upperman scheme as they mirror Cumberland County.
For the Jets to win Friday night, a few players need to have big games.
“Colin Brown has been big running the ball for us,” Repasky said. “We need him to have a big game for us.
“Braden Tollett has been running the offense for us well from the quarterback position.
“Our center Jacob Nealon has played well along with our left guard Jordan Olsen.
“On defense, I think our secondary has played well,” Repasky added. “Clinton Harris and Ryan Dowlen, our outside linebackers, have had a few good games.”
Special teams have also been a bright spot for the Jets.
“Our kicker Jaime Perez is 6-6 on extra points and averaging almost 50 yards per punt,” said Repasky. “He’s been a bright spot for sure.”
No. 7 Upperman at Cumberland County is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m.
Updates and photos will be available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
