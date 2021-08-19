There’s likely no team in Tennessee more ready for Friday night’s kickoff than the Cumberland County Jets.
After their season was infamously cut short due to COVID-19 in 2020, Cumberland County enters the 2021 campaign with newfound optimism under second-year head coach Noah Repasky.
“We’re glad it’s finally here,” Repasky said. “We’ve had a long summer, and I think we’ve got a little better every time out. We’re looking forward to putting the silks on and being out there under the Friday night lights with a chance to prove ourselves.”
Week one will see Cumberland County travel to Whitwell, a Class A
program that went 1-9 in 2020.
“They’re a solid team,” Repasky said. “They’re coming off a state championship a few years ago. They’ve been down the last year or two, and they’ve got a new head coach.
“They’ll be better than what they have been,” Repasky added. “They’ve got a lot of their skill kids coming back, so we’ll have to play well if we want to be successful.”
Whitwell works offensively out of a pistol Wing-T look with a running back set up behind the quarterback in the gun.
On defense, Whitwell works out of a 4-4 cover 3 with one high safety.
For the Jets to win Friday night, coach Repasky has simple keys for the Jets.
“It always starts up front,” Repasky said. “We’re going to have to control the line of scrimmage. On offense, we’re going to have to run the ball consistently.
“We’ve proved in the preseason we can throw the ball downfield, but our game plan goes off our run game.”
Discipline is key for the Jets when facing a Wing-T look.
“There’s a lot of moving in the backfield before the snap, and you can kind of get lost,” Repasky said. “Everybody has their reads and jobs. I want to see us play discipline football.”
Projected starters for Cumberland County on the offensive line include Jacob Nealon, Donte Parsons, Cody Garrett, Jordan Olson and Clay Mullin.
At tight end will be Grayson Hale.
Starting at receiver for the Jets will be Ryan Dowlen, Treven McGhee and Logan Weaver.
In the backfield will be Colin Brown at running back and Conner Cox at fullback.
Under center, Jet fans can expect to see two quarterbacks as Braden Tollett and Marshall Morrell will share the responsibility.
Defensively, Cody Garrett and Christian Filler will share the work at nose guard.
Clay Mullin and Jordan Olsen will start at defensive tackle.
Outside linebackers include Clinton Harris and Ryan Dowlen. Inside will be Conner Cox and Grayson Hale.
In the secondary will be Kyle Adams Colton Nichols at corner, while Treven McGhee and Braden Tollett will start at safety.
A week one victory would be monumental for the Jets.
“It would mean more than it should,” Repasky said. “We’ve put a lot of work in. It would validate the hard work and the time these kids have put in. We’ve worked tireless hours.
“When we line up on Friday nights, we’re going to know the guy across from us did not work harder than we did.”
Cumberland County at Whitwell is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. CDT. Friday’s forecast at kickoff is 73 degrees and partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain.
Updates from Friday’s game, including photos, stats and scores, will be available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.