The Cumberland County Jets will open the 2023 football season on the road Aug. 18. They are traveling to Huntsville to face the Scott High School Highlanders. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. CST.
What do you predict the score of the game to be?
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.