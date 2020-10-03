Friday night football final scores from in and around Crossville. Cumberland County HS was off this week and will travel to Rockwood next Friday.
Macon County 29 - Stone Memorial 20
Midway 28 - Coalfield 44
Anderson County 47 - East Ridge 6
Oliver Springs 37 - Harriman 18
Sunbright 32 - Oakdale 30
Oneida 14 - Rockwood 21
Cumberland Gap 22 - Wartburg 20
Livingston Academy 14 - DeKalb County 38
Maryville 35 - Fulton 0
Oak Ridge 56 - Karns 14
Bledsoe County 17 - Marion County 0
Cookeville 0 - Warren County 24
White County 41 - Cannon County 21
Monterey 31 - Jo Bryns 0
Ooltewah 10 - Rhea County 28
Smith County 24 - Sequatchie County 16
York Institute 21 - Upperman 26
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.