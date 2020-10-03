SMHSMaconFB-37.JPG

Friday night football final scores from in and around Crossville. Cumberland County HS was off this week and will travel to Rockwood next Friday.

Macon County 29 - Stone Memorial 20

Midway 28 - Coalfield 44

Anderson County 47 - East Ridge 6

Oliver Springs 37 - Harriman 18

Sunbright 32 - Oakdale 30

Oneida 14 - Rockwood 21

Cumberland Gap 22 - Wartburg 20

Livingston Academy 14 - DeKalb County 38

Maryville 35 - Fulton 0

Oak Ridge 56 - Karns 14

Bledsoe County 17 - Marion County 0

Cookeville 0 - Warren County 24

White County 41 - Cannon County 21

Monterey 31 - Jo Bryns 0

Ooltewah 10 - Rhea County 28

Smith County 24 - Sequatchie County 16

York Institute 21 - Upperman 26

