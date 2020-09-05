Friday night football scores from Crossville and the surrounding counties. Both Cumberland County and Stone Memorial suffered Region 3-4A losses, as the Jets were defeated by Livingston Academy 7-0 and Stone Memorial fell in a heartbreaker to DeKalb County, 31-30.
Other scores of interest:
Alcoa 38 - Scott 0
Harriman 20 - Coalfield 34
Austin-East 14 - Kingston 35
Midway 41 - Oakdale 20
Wartburg 6 - Oneida 42
Tyner 13- Bledsoe County 42
Mt. Juliet Christian 12 Macon County 39
Cookeville 6 - Riverdale 21
Red Boiling Springs 8 - Monterey 44
Walker Valley 28 - Rhea County 31
Upperman 42 - Smith County 14
Grundy County 3 - York Institute 6
