Stone Memorial fell to DeKalb County, 31-30, in Region 3-4A play.

Friday night football scores from Crossville and the surrounding counties. Both Cumberland County and Stone Memorial suffered Region 3-4A losses, as the Jets were defeated by Livingston Academy 7-0 and Stone Memorial fell in a heartbreaker to DeKalb County, 31-30.

Other scores of interest:

Alcoa 38 - Scott 0

Harriman 20 - Coalfield 34

Austin-East 14 - Kingston 35

Midway 41 - Oakdale 20

Wartburg 6 - Oneida 42

Tyner 13- Bledsoe County 42

Mt. Juliet Christian 12 Macon County 39

Cookeville 6 - Riverdale 21

Red Boiling Springs 8 - Monterey 44

Walker Valley 28 - Rhea County 31

Upperman 42 - Smith County 14

Grundy County 3 - York Institute 6

