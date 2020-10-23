CCHSBledsoeFB1-8.JPG

Bledsoe County defeated Cumberland County, 40-19.

 Michael Lindsay

Week 10 of high school football saw both Cumberland County and Stone Memorial return to action, where the Panthers came away with a big 39-10 victory over Smith County. CCHS fell to Bledsoe County, 40-19.

Smith County 10 - Stone Memorial 39

Cumberland County 19 - Bledsoe County 40

Oliver Springs 7 - Coalfield 14

Greenback 34 - Midway 0

Kingston 7 - Pigeon Forge 6

Wartburg 46 - Sunbright 55

York Institute 7 - Livingston Academy 15

Powell 27 - Oak Ridge 28

Riverdale 39 - Warren County 6

Red Boiling Springs 28 - Pickett County 18

Karns 28 - Rhea County 66

Grundy County 25 - Sequatchie County 19

Upperman 6 - Watertown 27

Tags