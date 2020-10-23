Week 10 of high school football saw both Cumberland County and Stone Memorial return to action, where the Panthers came away with a big 39-10 victory over Smith County. CCHS fell to Bledsoe County, 40-19.
Smith County 10 - Stone Memorial 39
Cumberland County 19 - Bledsoe County 40
Oliver Springs 7 - Coalfield 14
Greenback 34 - Midway 0
Kingston 7 - Pigeon Forge 6
Wartburg 46 - Sunbright 55
York Institute 7 - Livingston Academy 15
Powell 27 - Oak Ridge 28
Riverdale 39 - Warren County 6
Red Boiling Springs 28 - Pickett County 18
Karns 28 - Rhea County 66
Grundy County 25 - Sequatchie County 19
Upperman 6 - Watertown 27
