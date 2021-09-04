Region 4-4A football kicked off on the plateau this Friday as the Stone Memorial Panthers picked up a dominant 49-12 win over Livingston Academy, while the Cumberland County Jets fell to Class 4A No. 7 Upperman, 41-7.
Stone Memorial picked up their win against Livingston at Tennessee Tech University, as LA's stadium is currently under construction. SMHS quarterback Hunter Heavilon threw for four touchdowns, including three to receive Kaleb Flowers in the first quarter. SMHS led 35-0 at halftime.
In Crossville, Upperman showed why they're a top-10 team as they defeated CCHS, 41-7. The Jets got on the board via a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Treven McGhee.
More content from both games coming this weekend to www.crossville-chronicle.com.
