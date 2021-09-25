Both Cumberland County and Stone Memorial found themselves in the win column Friday night in impressive fashion, as the Jets won at Polk County, 24-10, and Stone Memorial defeated York Institute 29-0 in their homecoming game.
In Benton, the Jets improved to 3-3 overall with their win over Polk County. QB Ray Marshall rushed in two touchdowns to lead CCHS.
Stone Memorial cruised to a homecoming victory in Panther Stadium over the Dragons, 29-0. SMHS is currently 4-2 overall.
The wins set up next Friday's Cumberland County at Stone Memorial contest, scheduled for 7 p.m. More on each game coming at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
