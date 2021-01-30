It was a successful Friday night in Crossville, as both Stone Memorial and Cumberland County picked up district sweeps in high school basketball action.
At Stone Memorial, the No. 3 ranked Lady Panthers defeated Rhea County 67-40, followed by a 59-52 win by the boys.
Cumberland County hit the long road trip to Marion County, where the Lady Jets won 67-45 and the boys were victorious, 87-63.
Photos, video highlights and more from Friday's games will be posted online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.