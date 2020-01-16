District 6AAA competition got off to a dramatic start for the No. 8 Stone Memorial Lady Panthers Tuesday night, as SMHS needed late-game heroics to escape Rhea County (13-2) with a 56-54 victory.
“I was really pleased with us getting that one out of the way early,” said SMHS coach Mike Buck. “It’s a good one to get first.
“They (Rhea) were picked fourth in our league. Which is not a slight on them; it’s a compliment to our league, because that’s a really good team. They’re really talented and shoot it well.”
After Rhea County took a 54-53 lead with less than a minute to go, SMHS sophomore Keaton Freitag hit the go-ahead three-pointer with 12.3 seconds remaining to put Stone Memorial ahead 56-54.
“In the timeout, we talked about wanting to try a quick set, and if that doesn’t happen then let’s move the ball,” Buck said. “Good players are going to move the ball and find something.
“Annah (Goss) did a great job driving baseline and finding Keaton in front of our bench for that wide-open three. That was as good of a look as anybody could ask for.”
The Golden Eagles would get two looks at the rim in the final five seconds, but neither would find the bottom of the net, sealing Stone Memorial’s crucial district win.
“Every kid in our program has been in a close game, but this team hasn’t,” Buck added. “It was cool to watch them go through that and stay together.”
Stone Memorial held a steady lead throughout a majority of the contest. SMHS led 26-25 at halftime.
Rhea County was able to catch the Lady Panthers at the end of the third period to tie the contest at 39.
Stone Memorial was able to take a six-point lead (52-46) late in the fourth before Rhea County stormed back to take a 54-53 advantage, setting up Freitag’s late-game heroics.
“We had a 10-point, an eight-point, and several seven-point leads, but they would always get erased,” Buck said. “Part of that is they shoot the ball so well down there. They’re never out of a game.”
SMHS senior Emma Capps finished the win with a double double as she posted 18 points and 10 rebounds.
Point guard Mattie Buck made major contributions also, as she recorded nine points, nine assists and six rebounds.
Annah Goss scored 14 points, while Tessa Miller recorded seven points, seven rebounds and six assists.
The Lady Panthers are currently 17-1 overall, ranked No. 8 in Class AAA, and 1-0 in District 6AAA play.
Stone Memorial will take the court next on Friday as they host Warren County. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Stone Memorial (56): Emma Capps 18, Annah Goss 14, Mattie Buck 9, Tessa Miller 7, Keaton Freitag 6, Chloe Roark 2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.