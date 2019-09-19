Youth between the ages of 10-16, who are hunter safety certified and who have never harvested a deer are eligible to win a spot in what has become an annual special hunt. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will host the hunt in conjunction with the opening day of the 2019 Tennessee Young Sportsman Deer Hunt on Saturday, Oct. 26.
Youth from various regions from across the state have participated in the event held at Buffalo Ridge Refuge in Humphreys County. Last year, 18 young hunters had their first deer harvests.
A total of 30 young hunters will be selected to participate. The area incorporates a variety of wildlife management practices and totals more than 2,000 acres of prime deer habitat. Treestands will be provided including three which are handicap accessible.
A Friday night cookout will be held. Sites will be available for those who wish to camp (participants must provide their own camping gear). Breakfast and lunch will also be provided Saturday.
TWRA will hold a drawing and the winners will be notified by Oct. 18.
Confirmation packets will be sent to the successful participants that will include directions and a list of items to bring as well as a list of area hotels. Winning hunters are responsible for providing the appropriate Tennessee hunting license and must be accompanied by a non-hunting adult at least 21 years of age or older.
Interested hunters may complete an application and mail it to Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Youth Deer Hunt Giveaway, 5107 Edmondson Pike, Nashville, TN 37211.
Applications can also be faxed to 615-781-6543.
All applications must be received by Oct. 15. For more information or to receive an application, contact Donald Hosse, TWRA Outreach Program Coordinator at Don.Hosse@tn.gov or 615-781-6541.
Applications are also available on TWRA’s website at www.tnwildlife.
org.
