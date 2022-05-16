Cumberland County High School track and field will be well represented at the TSSAA Class AA state meet May 24 as four athletes have earned automatic bids.
Automatic bids are given to the top-two finishers for each event in each section. At-large bids are determined by TSSAA following the conclusion of sectionals.
Leading the way is Cumberland County senior Treven McGhee, who won both the 110- and 300-meter hurdles at Thursday’s Class AA sectional meet to advance.
McGhee posted a 15.31 in the 110 and a 40.52 in the 300.
CCHS senior Carson Conatser also qualified as he placed second in long jump at 21 feet, 03.75 inches and high jump at 6 feet, 4 inches.
Pole vaulters Jacob Atkinson’s and Belle Christopher’s state meet tickets were punched in subsectionals last week as Christopher won the girls and Atkinson finished second in boys.
At Thursday’s sectional, Cumberland County’s Peyton Dunlap placed fifth in the 100-meter dash at 12.96 seconds.
The boys 4x200-meter relay team set a new school record at 1:33.78 and placed fourth overall. Team members include Christian Filler, Cody Elder, Conatser and McGhee.
CCHS boys 4x800-meter relay team, including Elder, Tyler Carroll and Zach Ostrander and Michael Ostrander, placed fifth.
For Stone Memorial, senior Meghan Niles recorded the day’s highest finish with a third in 300-meter hurdles at 50.24 seconds.
Nathan Wagner placed fourth in the boys 800-meter run at 2:08.66.
Aaron Conley placed fifth in the boys triple jump at 39 feet 0.75 inches.
State meet at-large bids were not available at the time of publication. Additional photos from Thursday’s Class AA middle sectional are available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
