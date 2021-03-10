The Cumberland County High School boys basketball team is searching for a new head coach, as Will Foster announced his retirement from the position early this week.
Foster won 179 games and four district championships over his 12 season with the Jets dating back to the 2009-'10 season. He was an assistant with the program prior to taking over as head coach. Foster will remain a teacher at CCHS.
Foster issued the following retirement letter to CCHS principal Jon Hall on Monday:
"Please accept this letter as my resignation from the position of the Head Boy’s Basketball Coach of Cumberland County High School.
I would like to thank you, and the administration of CCHS, for allowing me to be a part of the CCHS Boy’s Basketball program the past 15 years. We would not have been able to accomplish all we have done as a program without your support.
There are several people that I would like to thank publicly in this letter. Mrs. Janet Graham and Mr. Jon Hall, you took a chance on me 12 years ago and made me the Head Coach. Thank you for the confidence that you had in me, and all the support you gave me. Mr. Scott Eggleston, who gave me an opportunity to learn how to be a head coach and how to show kids that we truly care about them. I’d like to thank all the assistant coaches that have helped me along the way.
Mr. Blaine Moore, whom I drug out of retirement to be the person to lean on in those first few years of being a Head Coach, and to help me learn the game as a coach. Mr. Scott Davis, who served many seasons as an assistant coach, but most importantly as a friend. Spencer Rogers and Caleb Parsons, not only were they a part of my first senior class, they came back to help as assistant coaches.
My current assistant Mr. Taylor Denney, who is an exceptional coach with a big future ahead of him. I look forward to watching his coaching career in the years ahead.
Also, I would not have been able to do this without the support of the student-athletes who have played for me over the past 12 years. I have had the privilege to coach so many outstanding young men. To all of these, I say “Thank you”. You are the reason these past 12 years have been so special, along with all the parents.
Thank you to my wife Kristy, she did not marry a coach, but over the years she has been my rock. She pushed me to be better and never lose focus on what was the most important thing, the young men that played for CCHS.
I am sure I have missed someone, however; know I appreciate everyone that has made this journey so special!
Thank you,
Will Foster"
Updates on the coaching search will be posted as available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.