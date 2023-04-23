Al Wilson said he understands all too well what character is, and what impact it can have in someone’s life, especially the life of a young person.
The former University of Tennessee football star, who also had a great career in the NFL, said his character was tested in several different ways growing up in Jackson, Tennessee, during his life as a Vol, and even during his illustrious career with the Denver Broncos in the National Football League.
That’s why Wilson said he is eager to come to Crossville next month to be the guest speaker at the second annual Character Banquet. The event is sponsored by the Crossville-Cumberland County Sports and Events Council and will be held May 6 at the Community Complex. Festivities are set to begin at 6 p.m.
“I have taken my life in a different direction after football, and I am working on bettering myself and bettering young people along the way,” Wilson said. “I have always considered myself a leader and I hope I have something to offer. I am excited about this opportunity to speak because if I can help one young man and one young lady make the right decisions, and go in the right direction, then I have done my job.”
The banquet honors student-athletes from Stone Memorial High School and Cumberland County High School. Coaches at each facility nominate players to be recognized for their values, leadership and character. An overall winner from each school will be selected and they will earn a $500 scholarship. The teams they play for will also receive $500.
Wilson grew up in Jackson, TN, and graduated from Jackson Central-Merry High School. He went to play football at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville before being drafted in the first round in 1999 by the Denver Broncos. He was a five-time Pro Bowl selection and was named all-Pro twice. He is also a member of the National Football Foundation’s College Football Hall of Fame.
“Having an opportunity to play college football at the top level, and professional football, you have a lot of different experiences young men and women don’t have the opportunity to experience,” Wilson said. “There have been some good times and some bad times, but you want to make sure the kids understand that whatever they’ve gone through, they don’t have to make the same mistakes.”
He said young people should focus on their lives, and not worry about social media, and the number of likes they have. They certainly shouldn’t worry about what other people think of them.
“Character is so important and not only on the field but in life,” Wilson said. “To me, character is what you do when no one else is watching. It is easy to do the right thing when everyone’s watching, but the true indication of who you are is what you do when no one is around. I want young people to understand that doing the right thing is cool.
“Even though your friends might not tell you they respect you and admire you for being true to yourself, they do. So many people follow the crowd, instead of setting their own path. If you don’t have good character, and you don’t believe in who you are, then you can make bad choices.”
Wilson said one of the key stones in his life foundation has been his mother who prayed, and still prays, for him daily. She taught him to have faith in the Lord, work hard and be true to himself.
“When things got tough at Tennessee, when things got tough in the NFL, I always knew I could fall back on my faith,” Wilson said, thanking his mother. “I knew I could fall back on my faith and overcome whatever obstacle is in front of me. I believe there is a mission for me to accomplish, and my mission is to help the young people I speak to.”
