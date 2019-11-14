Former Cumberland County Jet runner Ben Tabor and the Lee University men’s cross country team claimed a second-place finish at the NCAA Division II South Region Championships last weekend, earning an automatic berth to the NCAA DII National Championships in Sacramento, CA.
The No. 12 Flames placed all seven of its runners in the top 35 on their way to amassing 77 points. No. 9 Alabama Huntsville finished first with 52 points and St. Leo was third (95) to earn the final automatic bid.
“I think we competed the whole way,” said Lee head coach Caleb Morgan. “That was one thing two weeks ago I don’t think we competed the whole race. We really asserted ourselves, were up in the front, and I felt like everyone ran hard the whole way. You really can’t be unhappy with the result and I felt we did the best that we could. The main thing is getting through to nationals and that’s what we did today.”
Tabor and Thomas Kelton were the first two Lee runners across the finish line of the 10,000-meter race. Kelton stopped the clock at 32:30.32 for seventh, and Tabor was eighth (32:33.11).
Casey Guthery’s time of 32:45.41 was good for 12th. Caleb Eagleson placed 23rd (33:12.17) and Adan Rodriguez completed the race at 33:21.05 (27th) to complete Lee’s top five.
The DII Championships will be run Nov. 23 on the Arcade Creek Cross Country Course at Haggin Oaks Golf Complex.
