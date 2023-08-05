By Scott Wilson | Sports editor
After getting guidance from the Cumberland County Board of Education to move forward in the pursuit of membership in the Tennessee Middle School Athletic Association, Director of Schools William Stepp went to work trying to determine who would lead the county in this endeavor.
Stepp selected Scott Maddox, the county’s 9-12 curriculum supervisor, as the county-wide athletic director. He will oversee Blake Allen and Dwayne Davis.
Allen, who serves as assistant principal at South Elementary, will be athletic director for Brown, Martin, Pleasant Hill and South Cumberland elementary schools, all of which are feeder programs for Cumberland County High School.
Davis is the assistant principal at North Elementary and he will be over Crab Orchard, Homestead, North Cumberland, Pine View and Stone elementary schools, feeder schools for Stone Memorial High School.
“We have taken the countywide athletic direrctor position and broken it into two positions,” said Maddox. “Mr. Davis will be serving the east side of the county and Mr. Allen will be serving the west side of the county.
“We will still have the athletic directors at each of the high schools. So, we’ve gone from two high school athletic directors and one county director for middle schools to four athletic directors without it increasing our budget. For me, the athletic director position is just part of my regular day, I will be more or less in the appeal process. Mr. Davis and Mr. Allen will be vital to the success of the program,” Maddox said.
Former county wide athletic director Dean Patton retired earlier this summer.
The group has begun working on getting the county middle schools in line with the Tennessee Middle Schools Athletic Association rules.
“The main goal when we first started this conversation was about governance. We wanted some kind of regulations where we could monitor our sports and have a handbook that was comprehensive,” Maddox said. “All of this was about governance. It wasn’t about anything else.
“There were a lot of rumors floating around out there about why we were doing this. Before, we had a countywide athletic manual, but we’ve never been part of an association. In order to have postseason play and have an opportunity for kids to play at another level, you have to be part of the middle school athletic association.”
He said that local teams had difficulty getting officials for their games because the officials were managed through the TSSAA and the TMSAA.
Also, teams weren’t able to play for district, region or state championships.
Now, the Stone Memorial or Cumberland County middle school teams can look forward to the postseason.
Maddox said the 2023-’24 school year will be a season of learning the ropes. He said he expects Cumberland County to be running on all cylinders with the TMSAA in the 2024-’25 year.
Davis and Allen emphasized the benefactors of the move to the TMSAA are the children.
“This move is providing a level playing field for all the kids,” Davis said. “This is about making sure everyone is equal. It is almost like your kids is heading into high school as there are some of the same responsibilities for players and coaches.”
“We will have defined sports seasons with everyone starting at the same time and ending at the same time,” said Allen. “If a child wants to play a sport in the fall, winter and spring, that can happen because we have defined seasons. Nothing is being added right now, and nothing is being taken away.”
Eventually, Maddox said Cumberland County schools will be hosting sports teams in the same seasons as are currently used by the TMSAA and the TSSAA.
Cross country, football, golf, soccer and volleyball will be in the fall, while bowling, basketball and wrestling will be in the winter. The spring sports will include: baseball, softball, boys’ soccer, tennis and track and field.
“The organizational part of this is key for me,” Davis said. “Making sure our schedules are in for the TMSAA, making sure we have referees, the umpires. It is going to be a learning process for everyone, but we have to make sure we do the little things.”
Allen said the response from the county coaches has been great.
“I think the coaches in the county are excited,” he said. “Now, it opens a whole new world for our sports teams to be able to play in the postseason. In my opinion, it should make things run smoother.”
Some of the next items on the agenda for Maddox, Davis and Allen are looking into the future.
Maddox said sports like lacrosse could be considered for addition to the county lineup. They would also consider bowling at the middle school level and expanding the golf program, he added.
“We’re not here to hurt or decrease participation with any of our athletes,” Maddox said. “To make things grow, provide more opportunities for the children, that’s what we want to do. If we’re not doing this for the children, then we don’t need to be here.”
