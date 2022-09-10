Stone Memorial football picked up their hardest-fought win of the season Friday night, this one an 18-7 victory at Monterey.
The Panthers led 12-7 with 13 seconds left facing a fourth-and-one at the Monterey 36-yard-line, where QB Hunter Heavilon connected with a wide-open Nick Osmun for the game-sealing touchdown.
Stone Memorial improves to 4-0 and hosts AP top-10 Upperman next Friday.
More content from the SMHS victory over Monterey coming online to www.crossville-chronicle.com.
