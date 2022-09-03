Week three of the high school football season saw the Stone Memorial Panthers pick up a homecoming victory over Livingston Academy, 42-14, and the Cumberland County Jets fall at AP No. 4-ranked Upperman, 34-0.
At Stone, senior all-state receiver Kaleb Flowers racked up four touchdowns in their 42-14 win. The Panthers improve to 3-0 and 1-0 in Region 4-4A play, and travel to 2-1 Monterey next week.
In Baxter, Cumberland County fell to a powerhouse Upperman program, 34-0. Up next, the Jets fall to 0-3 and travel to Lenoir City on Thursday, Sept. 8 for non-region action.
