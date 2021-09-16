Baxter will play host to Region 4-4A’s biggest showdown to date as the Stone Memorial Panthers will face the Class 4A No. 10 Upperman Bees on Friday at 7 p.m.
“They’re really good,” said Stone Memorial head coach Derik Samber. “They’re picked to win the region for a reason. They won their region last year, and were then brought into ours.
“Upperman has some good kids,” he added. “Their quarterback is a really good athlete and throws it well. They’re huge up front on both sides of the ball.”
Stone Memorial enters the contest at 3-1 overall and riding a three-game winning streak. Last week, the Panthers won a low-scoring affair with Monterey, 7-6.
Upperman also enters at 3-1 overall, but fell last week to defending Class 1A state champion Fayetteville, 19-14.
“It’s going to be a big challenge,” Samber said. “But the last three weeks we’ve put ourselves in a position to deserve a big game and a big-game atmosphere.”
The mental approach to facing a top-10 team on the road is crucial.
“Upperman has a rowdy crowd,” said Samber. “They’ll have people lined along the fence. If we tell our kids it’s just another game, then I don’t think they’ll be prepared for or expecting that kind of atmosphere.
“It’s a region game with a lot of playoff implications on the line,” he added. “If we shy away in that moment, then we didn’t deserve it anyways.”
For a Stone Memorial victory Friday night, getting the offense going again following last week’s 7-point showing is crucial. SMHS scored 28, 47 and 49 the three weeks prior.
“Offensively, we never got off the ground,” Samber said of Monterey. “It’s on us to sustain drives. When we’re at our best, we have to be balanced.
“Kaleb Flowers has been our go-to guy at receiver,” Samber added. “We’ve got about six different guys that have caught passes, and we need them all to step up Friday night.”
The Panther defense found their way onto the scoreboard each of the first three weeks with defensive touchdowns, and one Friday night would be monumental in the Panthers’ efforts.
Quarterback Hunter Heavilon will look to get back in rhythm this week. The gunslinger hit Chris Hannah for a touchdown last Friday, but threw four touchdowns the week before.
Stone Memorial at No. 10 Upperman is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. Photos, video and more from the contest will be available at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
Live updates from the game will be posted on Twitter at @CrossvilleGoose.
