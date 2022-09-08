The Stone Memorial Panthers (3-0) hit the road Friday evening for a non-region contest at nearby Monterey (2-1) in their toughest contest so far.
“They were a big test for us last year at home, and now we’ve got to go to their place,” said SMHS head coach Derik Samber.
“We won by a point last year, and they honestly dropped a few touchdown passes. We know the margin for error is really slim this Friday.”
Stone Memorial defeated Monterey in Crossville last season, 7-6, and travels west on I-40 to Monterey this season.
The Wildcats are 2-1 this season.
“They’ve got the two best players we’ve seen to this point in their quarterback, Matthew Montgomery, and running back Mason Bowman,” Samber said. “They’ve got plenty of good kids on the line and perimeter. They’re our biggest test to date.”
The Wildcats don’t try to hide their identity.
“They’re a run-heavy team; Bowman is tremendous,” Samber added. “They want to find a way to get him the ball and for good reason. He’s tough to tackle. Defensively, they’re an aggressive defense similar to what we saw from Livingston last week.”
Monterey competes in Region 2-2A and fell at York last week, 34-20.
“They were competitive with Upperman in a preseason scrimmage this fall and have won a ton of football games the past several years,” Samber said. “Coach Scott Hughes does a great job and he’s been successful every year.
“We don’t get any points on the scoreboard for being a bigger classification,” Samber added. “It’s 11 guys on each side of the ball, and Friday night they’ve got 11 good ones.”
Leading the Panthers offensively has been the steady performance of senior quarterback Hunter Heavilon and all-state receiver Kaleb Flowers.
Heavilon is 39-62 for 608 yards and 10 total touchdowns through three games.
Flowers racked up four touchdowns last week with 74 receiving yards and 71 rushing.
Stone Memorial averages 394 yards of offense per game.
Despite Stone Memorial’s 3-0 record and average of 35.6 points per game, Samber still sees room for improvement.
“We had a big third-down drop, a couple turnovers and a muffed punt last week,” he said. “There were still some execution and ball security things last week.
“The margin with Monterey is so slim. We can’t afford to let opportunities slip through our fingers.”
Defeating Monterey requires exceptional play on defense.
“We’ve emphasized all week ‘pursuit.’ This running back is so good, and it’s rare for the first guy to get there to get him down,” Samber said. “We need 11 helmets to the football to give us chances to make a tackle.”
Good football on both sides of the ball starts up front.
“The line of scrimmage is massive; Austin Greenwood and Cameron Melton have the potential for a big week,” Samber said.
“We’ve made the most negative plays when our defensive ends, Jordan Collins and Cole Dayton, do their job.”
Special teams will be a factor this week too.
“Special teams is big. They’ve got a kicker that can put it a lot of places, and they’ve returned two kicks for touchdowns,” Samber said.
Stone Memorial’s special teams has a boost from kicker Justin Barnett.
“He has been money, and those extra points aren’t free,” Samber said. “He’s made all but one, and that one was blocked off a snap issue.”
Stone Memorial at Monterey is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m.
Live updates will be available on Twitter at @CrossvilleGoose, with postgame content available at
