Week 2 of the high school football season will see the Cumberland County Jets host the Monterey Wildcats in non-region action.
Monterey, who competes in Region 2-2A, enters the contest 1-0 following a 50-14 victory at Cannon County last week, while Cumberland County fell to Whitwell, 29-17, in their opener. The Wildcats are led by running back Mason Bowman, who posted one of Tennessee’s most impressive stat lines last week with 308 rushing yards and four touchdowns along with three receptions for 40 yards.
“It’ll be a tough test for us,” said CCHS head coach Noah Repasky. “Coach Scott Hughes does a really good job with his team. They’ve got some seniors in the backfield and really big up front on both sides of the ball. They’re physical and well-prepared.”
Preparation for Monterey starts on defense for the Jets.
“This week we’re going to continue working on tackling,” Repasky said. “We’ve got a young group, and we’re trying to piece our secondary together. We missed 27 tackles last Friday, and that’s not good.
“We’re going to try and broaden some schemes and some things on defense,” Repasky added. “You look back at Week 1 and wish you had some more tools in the toolbox. There’s just not enough time to get everything in.”
CCHS running back Drayton Hairston recorded a career day against Whitwell with 161 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Repasky is looking for increased offensive production around Hairston in week two.
“Noah Potter, our young quarterback, was efficient passing but we’d like to see his passing yards up,” he said. “We’re looking for Marcus Pedde and Bryson Wilson to catch some balls and break a few tackles.”
Cumberland County will again play in the friendly confines of Jet Stadium this week.
“Being at home changes the dynamics,” Repasky said. “It makes it easier and more familiar for the young kids.”
A Jet win Friday night would be a vital non-region confidence boost for CCHS.
“We’ve got to tackle well,” Repasky said. “Our kicking game has to be better. Our punt team had a mistake, and the kick return team needs to continue. We have to win the turnover battle and make a few big plays.”
Monterey at Cumberland County kicks off at 7 p.m.
