Region 4-4A football play begins Friday night for the Stone Memorial Panthers as Livingston Academy makes the one-hour drive to Crossville.
“Those kids at Livingston walked the halls with a gold ball my senior year; they won state,” said SMHS head coach Derik Samber. “That’s a storied program that we have to prepare for and come out to play good football.”
After two successful non-region weeks, the 2-0 Panthers begin the most important part of their schedule.
“It’s a region game, and we only get five of those,” Samber said. “Five of the teams in our region had a winning record last year. It’s a competitive region — 2-0 is what it is, but we’ve got to get to 1-0 in the region.”
Livingston Academy enters the contest at 0-2 overall with losses to White County and Cookeville.
Despite the slow start, Samber sees the Wildcats as a threat.
“Their quarterback (Brodey Coffee) has really impressed me and they’ve got some good athletes on the perimeter,” Samber said. “It’s the best passing game we’ve seen this season by far, and that’s not a slight to Lenoir City or East Ridge; I don’t think their identity is to throw the ball around. With Livingston, it is.
“We’re going to get back to more of our base defense and we have to come out sharp,” Samber added. “Our secondary hasn’t been tested as much in the first couple of weeks.”
Livingston Academy, under the leadership of coach Dale Flatt, leans heavily on Coffee offensively as they throw on more than two-thirds of their offensive plays.
“They’re going to sling it around; their QB had some really good throws against Cookeville,” Samber said. “Defensively, they’re really aggressive. They bring the house, and we’re going to have to be ready up front and in pass protection.”
The Panthers are led offensively by stellar quarterback production from senior Hunter Heavilon, who is 27-38 for 454 yards with 6 total touchdowns through two games.
On the edges, the receiver duo of Kaleb Flowers and Bear Eldridge have combined for 364 receiving yards and 6 total touchdowns.
Stone Memorial enters Friday’s game averaging 33 points per game, but Samber sees room for more production.
“I would argue we’ve left 20-plus points on the field that never made it to the scoreboard,” he said. “A couple of picks and a fumble in the red zone. Kaleb Flowers got in the end zone four times at East Ridge, and only two counted because of penalties. We need to capitalize each time we get in the end zone.
“I would like to see us establish the run a little better,” Samber added. “We need to jump out to a good start.”
Defensively, the Panther first-string offense hasn’t been scored on. SMHS has given up two defensive touchdowns all season, and both came against reserves.
“It’s a different game plan this week,” Samber said. “East Ridge and Lenoir City were single-wing and double-wing teams. They want to put everybody in a phone booth and it’s just a fist fight in the box.
“This week, we know we’re going to be challenged in the passing game,” he added. “Coach Justin Qualls and Jaime Smith have done a great job with those guys.
“Deacon Disney played well on both lines of scrimmage,” Samber added. “Maddox Oquendo had double-digit tackles on defense and almost had a punt return for a touchdown last week. He’ll probably get some touches on offense this week.”
Livingston Academy at Stone Memorial kicks off Friday at 7 p.m. with homecoming festivities taking place at halftime.
Live scoring updates available on Twitter at @CrossvilleNews. Game content will be posted at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
