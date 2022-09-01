The Cumberland County Jets hit the road Friday evening for Region 4-4A football play as CCHS faced AP No. 4-ranked Upperman.
“It’s going to be a huge challenge for us,” said CCHS head football coach Noah Repasky. “We’re not focused on them; we’re focused on us. We’re trying to get some stuff cleaned up. We’re better than the 62 scored against and 14 scored for. We’re better than what we’ve shown so far.”
The Jets enter Friday at 0-2 following losses to Whitwell and Monterey. Upperman sits at 2-0 with a 34-0 win over Cookeville Week 1 and 49-8 vs. Trousdale County last Friday.
“They’re a worthy opponent and worthy of their top-5 ranking,” Repasky said. “It’s exciting to play a team of that caliber, especially early in the year.
“We addressed it as an opportunity for us to show what we can do. We’re all disappointed; our players and coaches both. We have a chance to prove ourselves and character.”
The Bees went 12-2 last season and reached the Class 4A state semifinals before falling to Elizabethton, 23-6.
“This Upperman team has a lot of kids back from their semifinal run and are seasoned and well-coached,” Repasky said.
The road trip is the first this season for a young Cumberland County team.
“It’s frustrating for all of us,” Repasky said. “We know we’re better than what we’ve put out there.
“We’ve got a lot of guys playing their first snaps and getting a taste of what it’s all about, but we don’t want that to be an excuse,” he added. “They are on the field and they’re the best we’ve got. We’re not making any excuses; they have to get it done.”
Leading the Jets are freshman quarterback Noah Potter, running back Drayton Hairston and receiver Bryson Wilson.
“We’re proud of Bryson Wilson; he’s made plays on both sides of the ball,” Repasky said. “Noah Potter has thrown the ball well in the first two weeks. He’s been accurate when we’ve given him time. He’s shown some bright spots.
“We need some more guys to step up and be some leaders and make plays on offense.”
Defensively, the Jets are seeing two newer faces take the lead.
“Cayden Matthews has been our best player on defense and our leading tackler,” Repasky added. “Safety Adam Packett has never played football before and started the first two games for us. He’s showed up.”
Upperman’s identity and game plan are no mystery to Repasky, who was the offensive coordinator with the Bees before accepting the CCHS position.
“I spent five good years there,” he said. “Baxter was good to me, and I know all the coaches on their staff. I either coached with them, against or coached them during my 20 years.
“I’m very familiar with who they are and what they do. They’re doing the same things we were while I was there. What they do isn’t the mystery; it’s how do you stop it?”
The Bees’ identity starts with a strong run game.
“On offense, they give you a lot of two-tight looks,” Repasky said. “They’re a power-run team and gap scheme really well. Their passing game is the quick stuff; a lot of one-on-one and take a shot. They use their big guys up front to lean on you.”
Upperman’s defense gives up an average of four points per game.
“On defense, they’re a 3-3 stack cover 3,” Repasky said.
“They get their reads and come really hard downhill. They’re fast and physical.”
Last season, Upperman defeated the Jets 41-7 in Crossville.
A win Friday night could be the largest in CCHS football history and requires near perfect execution.
When asked what a Jet win Friday night would look like, Repasky said “We tackled really well and made big plays on offense. We won the turnover battle and kicking game. We have to go to their place and make some things happen.”
Cumberland County at Upperman is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m.
Live updates available on Twitter at @CrossvilleGoose. Game content will be available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
