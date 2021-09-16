Cumberland County returns to Region 4-4A competition Friday night as they hit the road to Smithville to face the DeKalb County Tigers.
CCHS enters the contest at 2-2 overall and is coming off a 17-7 victory over Lenoir City a week ago. DeKalb County is currently 1-2 overall with a win over Smith County and losses to Macon County and Watertown.
“They’re a big football team,” said CCHS head coach Noah Repasky. “They’ve got some big skill guys. You can tell they’ve been in the weight room.
“They’ve got a three-year starter at tailback and an all-state receiver,” he added. “It’s going to be a big challenge for us Friday night. We’re going to have to play well.
The Jets didn’t get a chance at DeKalb County in 2020, as COVID-19 shut the Tigers down for their season finale against Cumberland County.
“We’re excited to get on the field with them,” Repasky said. “Last year, I would’ve liked a chance to play them. They won our region, but we were playing well at that time. I would’ve liked to have seen how our kids stacked up.”
DeKalb County takes a balanced approach and isn’t scared to air it out, throwing out of certain sets almost 80% of the time. Defensively, DeKalb County works out of a 3-4.
“Coach Steve Trapp is a really good offensive coach, so however he’s got to move the ball he can do,” Repasky said.
As the Jets enter the midway point of the season, progress has been made through the first four games.
“We played our first full game, our first four quarters where we’ve played well and executed on Friday,” Repasky said. “That’s always a positive. This group has played a lot of football; we’ve got 16 seniors.
“From here on out in the second half of the season, where we’re going to get better is Monday through Wednesday on the practice field,” Repasky added. “We’ve got to practice faster and better. We’ve got to apply that on Friday night and be mature enough to execute what we’ve worked on all week.”
The Jet passing attack has evolved throughout the season as QB Braden Tollett went 9-13 for 184 yards and a touchdown against Lenoir City last week.
“Everything we do starts with the run on offense,” Repasky said. “There’s going to come a time that we struggle to run. On Friday, only one ball was a bad ball. If we’re going to be successful moving forward, Braden’s going to have to play as well if not better than he did on Friday.”
The Jets will still be without running back Colin Brown, so Ryan Dowlen, Drayton Hairston and Conner Cox will be called on in the run game along with receiver Treven McGhee through the air.
For the Jets to pick up an elusive region win, Repasky has keys for Cumberland County’s success.
“We’re going to have to play a four-quarter game,” he said. “We’re going to have to keep it close early, and that means moving the ball on offense and scoring some points early to get us rolling.
“We’re going to have to tackle well. These are some better athletes that we’re playing. We always run to the football, but we’ve got to tackle well. I also think we’re going to need some special teams plays.
