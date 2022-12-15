Cumberland County’s rivalry with Stone Memorial brings excitement with it, no matter which teams are competing. The football game is as intense as the annual soccer meeting or bowling matchup. After all, it is Cumberland County versus Stone.
So, when Kim Cram-Torres was preparing her team for Tuesday’s battle with the Lady Panthers she and her staffed talked long and often about keeping focused on the game and blocking out all the noise that goes on with the game.
She got exactly what she wanted as Cumberland County jumped out on top early and rolled to a surprisingly easy 52-25 victory.
“We were so focused, our kids have been focused all week,” Cram-Torres said. “This is our only game, so we were able to be able to completely focus in on tonight. We have to be able to do that in this matchup because there are a lot of things that go on, even outside the court. So, we challenged the girls to be focused and to be prepared, and they really were.”
The victory improves the Lady Jets to 7-2 on the year and 2-0 in the district. Stone Memorial falls to 6-6 on the season and 0-2 in league play.
“We really wanted to protect the paint tonight,” Cram-Torres said. “I felt like Jorja Anderson did a great job of that. Jorja is an excellent shooter, as a matter of fact she doesn’t do that enough for us. But we’re really hard on her. Her feather in her cap is how hard she plays and how hard she works on the defensive end. She was key for us.”
The Lady Jets caught fire early, getting big buckets from Abby Houston and Jalynn Baldwin, to rush out to a 17-5 lead after the first period. They led 28-10 at the intermission.
“We talk about balanced scoring, and I have said it three or four times this season, our goal is to get three or four players in double figures each night,” Cram-Torres said. “Abby gets covered up a lot, Emery (Baragona) gets covered up a lot, so Jalynn has to be a force in the paint for us. I don’t want to say our game plan is to run our offense through her, but considering how the game is going, she has control over that. It is up to her.”
Baldwin led all scorers with 21 points. Baragona tallied 13 points and Houston contributed nine. Aliyah Hawkins scored six, while Anderson contributed two. Daminica Beal scored one.
Chloe Waldo and Ashley Whittenburg led Stone Memorial in scoring with six points each. Kortney Headrick had five and Lily Hinch added four. Rachel Houston and Emily Hazelton chipped in with two each.
Another bright spot for Cram-Torres was the progress of the game allowed her to find opportunities to play much of her bench. That’s something she knows will play dividends down the road.
“Development is important to me and it is big in our program, to see players getting better skill-wise and experience-wise,” Cram-Torres said. “Our focus has always been and always will be developing kids and getting them ready for when it is their turn.”
