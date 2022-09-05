The Stone Memorial Panthers took care of business Friday en route to a 42-14 victory over Region 4-4A foe Livingston Academy.
“It’s good to get started 1-0 in region when you only get five of those,” said SMHS head coach Derik Samber. “The homecoming win and 3-0 are big, but that 1-0 in region play is vital.”
Leading the Panthers was senior Kaleb Flowers, who added another chapter to his stellar career. Flowers had four touchdowns: two receiving, one rushing and one on a punt block.
Flowers racked up 74 rushing yards on 3 attempts along with 3 receptions for 71 yards.
“We got Kaleb Flowers the ball; we thought players, not plays,” Samber said.
It took Stone Memorial a little longer than usual to get going Friday evening.
“Livingston did a good job and we came out a little sloppy,” Samber said. “We had some drops and struggled in pass protection a little bit. I don’t think it was my best job calling plays. But we settled in and made some plays.”
SMHS broke through with 4:14 left in the opening period as senior QB Hunter Heavilon found Flowers in the end zone for his first of four touchdowns. Justin Barnett added the extra point to make the score 7-0.
“We got Kaleb in the end zone on a fourth down; great ball by Hunter,” Samber said.
The Panthers followed with a special teams touchdown 1 minute and 9 seconds later as Brady Lane blocked a punt that Flowers took back to the end zone, making it 14-0 SMHS.
Following a Livingston touchdown, SMHS led 14-7 at the end of the first period.
Flowers again got on the scoreboard in the second period, this time with a touchdown rush from more than 50 yards out to go up 21-7.
“That was a wildcat look; Kaleb took the snap, cut it back and broke a bunch of tackles,” Samber said.
Flowers’ final touchdown came late in the second half on a 52-yard touchdown reception, putting the Panthers up 28-7 at halftime.
In the second half, Heavilon tacked on another rushing TD to his total along with Brady Lane catching a two-yard touchdown, making the final score 42-14.
“We played a lot of young guys at the end,” Samber said. “We had too many turnovers and forced some plays.
“We’re still identifying some things,” he added. “We’ve had some guys hurt and a few guys suspended.”
The Panthers are currently 3-0 and travel to 2-1 Monterey on Friday.
“It’s one at a time,” Samber said. “We’ve seen three good teams, but we know the meat of our schedule is still five region games. There’s a lot still left to play for.
“We’re proud of the kids,” he added. “There’s a lot to correct, but I’d rather be correcting it at 3-0.”
Stone Memorial at Monterey is scheduled for 7 p.m.
