Julian Howard and Riley Cox ran away with the boys’ varsity titles in Monday’s Cumberland County Junior Cross Country Meet at Stone Memorial High School in Crossville. More than 400 runners from elementary schools around the area competed.
Howard won the Class AAA title with a time of 12 minutes, 31 seconds. He knocked off Mason Lefebvre of Stone in second and Martin’s Jaydan Thompson in third. Lefebvre posted a time of 13:06 and Thompson finished in 13:34. John Crandell of Stone was fourth in 13:55 and Brayden Paisley of Stone got fifth place with a time of 14:15.
Cox took the Class A-AA crown with a time of 13:15. Eli Lawson of Pleasant Hill was second and Liam Stephens finished third. Lawson posted a time of 13:48 and Stephens had a time of 13:50. Kiptyn Elmore ran a time of 13:52 to finish fourth while Huc McCall, who is homeschooled, finished in a time of 14:22 to get fifth overall.
The meet results are listed below:
Varsity boys division [A-AA] - 1. Riley Cox, Pleasant Hill, 13:15; 2. Eli Lawson, Pleasant Hill, 13:48; 3. Liam Stephens, Brown, 13:50; 4. Kiptyn Elmore, Pleasant Hill,13:52; 5. Huc McCall, Homeschool, 14:22; 6. Cylas Barrier, Pleasant Hill, 15:11; 7. Cayden Wallace, Pleasant Hill, 15:21; 8. Elijah Brown, Brown, 15:28; 9. Mason Morris, Pine View, 15:33; 10. Ben Grenz, Pleasant Hill, 15:59; 11. River Snell, Crab Orchard, 16:00; 12. Maddox Benegas, New Colossus, 16:10; 13. Brayden Adams, Pleasant Hill, 16:30; 14. Garrett Simpson, Homeschool, 20:59; 15. Kason Hyde, Brown, 22:42; 16. Joshua Wightman, Brown, 25:12; 17. Patrick Honer,
Brown, 26:13; 18. Micah Hensley, Homeschool, 27:51; 19. Landon Henry, Homeschool, 27:53.
Varsity boys division [AAA] - 1. Julian Howard, North, 12:31; 2. Mason Lefebvre, Stone, 13:06; 3. Jaydan Thompson, Martin, 13:34; 4. John Crandell, Stone, 13:55; 5. Brayden Paisley, Stone, 14:15; 6. Gabe Ayles, North, 14:17; 7. Myles Lefebvre, Stone, 14:22; 8. Josue Martinez, North, 14:27; 9. Dillen Bumbalough, Stone, 14:30; 10. Carson Stout, North, 14:40; 11. Evan Stone, Stone, 14:53; 12. Walker Smith, South, 15:17; 13. Reece Lutrell, Homestead, 16:37; 14. Aidan Thompson-Gianino, Stone, 16:42; 15. Keith Stults, Martin, 16:58; 16. James McShan, Homestead, 17:02; 17. Vance Bell, North, 17:38; 18. Chase Smith, Homestead, 18:09; 19. Hayes Hedgecoth, North, 18:15; 20. Hayden Hannah, North, 18:19; 21. Brody Harshaw, Homestead, 18:38; 22. Kam McCloud, Stone, 18:52; 23. Gavin Luttrell, Homestead, 19:05; 24. Oliver Wood, Stone, 19:34; 25. Jack Keyes, Martin, 19:43; 26. Andrew McCoy, North, 20:02; 27. JakeShoemaker, Martin, 20:49; 28. Colton Dyer, Stone, 21:55; 29. Zian Rice,North, 23:17; 30. Goku Moreno, South, 23:42; 31. Josiah Miller, Homestead, 30:46.
Varsity girls division [A-AA] - 1. Lacy Reed, Brown, 15:16; 2. Lydia Dale,
Crab Orchard, 16:13; 3. Kaydence Seney, Pleasant Hill, 16:20; 4. Brooklyn Kolenda, Homeschool, 16:27; 5. Riley Davis, Pleasant Hill, 16:34; 6. Evelyn Siefker, Homeschool, 17:07; 7. Rachel Ostrander, Christian Academy, 17:16; 8. Katelin Perry, Christian Academy, 17:22; 9. Hadassah Wade, New Colossus, 17:49; 10. Allyson Jones, Pleasant Hill, 18:06; 11. Cynthia Rupp, Brown, 18:08; 12. Kiely Smallwood, Brown, 18:09; 13. Shyanne Smallwood, Brown, 18:18; 14. Hannah Parent, Homeschool, 18:48; 15. Natalie Dowlen, Pleasant Hill, 19:04; 16. Rachel Dodson, Crab Orchard, 19:13; 17. Adi Pugh, Crab Orchard, 19:24; 18. Addison Hill, Pleasant Hill; 19. Allies Bruschi, Christian Academy; 20. Bella Bentley, Brown, 19:47; 21. Bella Yegenian, Homeschool, 21:25; 22. Lily Lewis, Brown University, 22:04; 23. Kendra Todd, Brown, 22:11; 24. Sahara Stafford, Brown, 22:23; 25. Savannah Agusti, Crab Orchard, 22:25; 26. Natlee Scarberry, Crab Orchard; 27. Marlee Jo Poindexter, Brown, 24:42; 28. Alice Neal, Crab Orchard; 28, Alice Neal, Crab Orchard, 25:17.
Varsity girls division [AAA] - 1. Taylor Amos, Homestead, 14:31; 2. Finnley Shaver, Homestead, 14:58; 3. Lexi Clark, Homestead, 15:21; 4. Ella Jane May, Homestead, 15:23; 5. Melodie Bomgrebe, Homestead, 15:34; 6. Callie Hazelton, Martin, 16:07; 7. Lexi McDonald, Homestead, 17:29; 8. Kinsley Lyon, Homestead, 17:31; 9. Gwenyth Rodgers, North; 10. Ellie Turner-Riggs, Homestead, 18:28; 11. Millie Varney, Homestead, 18:36; 12. Adaleigh Evans, Homestead, 18:41; 13. Ava Flynn, Homestead, 18:53; 14. Olivia Sellers, Homestead, 19:08; 15. Laila Hall, Stone, 19:16; 16. Aniston Patton, Stone, 19:32; 17. Haylee Vaughn, Martin, 19:38; 18.
Gisselle Medina, Stone, 20:17; 19. Jaydin McDaniel, North, 20:21; 20. Hallie Campbell, North, 20:25; 21. Chloe Hall, South, 20:59; 22. Leah Patton, South, 20:59; 23. Briar Lambert, North, 21:16; 24. Sophia Martinez, North, 21:23; 25. Mackenzie Stone, North, 21:25; 26. Stormi Burnett, Homestead, 21:33; 27. Karlie Overly, North, 21:43; 28. Raylee Goforth, South, 22:22; 29. Brooklyn Johnson, Stone, 23:09; 30. Anna Lambart, Stone, 23:11; 31. Aliza Collison, South, 24:42; 32. Melody James, Homestead, 29:04; 33. Stevie Rodgers, Homestead, 29:39; 34. Morgan Goforth, South, 4054.
Junior varsity boys division [A-AA] - 1. Tylo Barrier, Pleasant Hill, 6:311; 2. Braxton Rosado, Homeschool, 7:03; 3. Parker McCloud, Pine View, 7:19; 4. Izyk Davidson, Crab Orchard, 7:31; 5. Cory Enter, Crab Orchard, 7:37; 6. Logan Mills, Pine View, 7:38; 7. Kolton Elmore,
Pleasant Hill, 7:42; 8. Noah Melton, Homeschool, 7:42; 9. Remmington Cooper, Crab Orchard, 7:53; 10. Sean Christopher, Christian Academy, 7:56; 11. Benjamin Rector, Crab Orchard, 8:04; 12. Brady Wightman, Brown, 8:13; 13. Reed Pugh, Crab Orchard, 8:14; 14. Jaethyn Sherrill, Pine View, 8:15; 15. Brady Morales, Pleasant Hill, 8:18; 16. Hudson Burgess, Homeschool, 8:19; 17. Silas Wilson, Pine View, 8:23; 18. Hunter Henderson, Pleasant Hill, 8:26; 19. Peter McClung, Homeschooled, 8:32; 20. Carter McCloud, Pine View, 8:33; 21. Branson Braylock, Unattached, 8:35; 22. Jace Holt, Crab Orchard, 8:43; 23. Jameson Pugh, Brown, 8:48; 24. Oakley Carter, Brown, 8:53; 25. Landon Johnson, Pleasant Hill, 8:53; 26. Dylan Hinch, Pleasant Hill, 8:55; 27. Abram Schubert, Christian Academy, 8:57; 28. Blake Newberry, Pleasant Hill, 8:57; 29. Ethan Hyde, Brown, 8:59; 30. Oakley Vance, Christian Academy, 9:00; 31. Jordan Hyde, Brown, 9:01; 32. Liam Smith, Homeschool, 9:11; 33. Isaiah Kolenda, Homeschool, 9:22; 34. Reed Scarberry, Crab Orchard, 9:41; 35. Austin Howard, Crab Orchard, 9:43; 36. Mason Henderson, Pleasant Hill, 9:46; 37. Andrew Dalton, Pleasant Hill, 9:46; 38. Rylan Kelly, Pleasant Hill, 9:50; 39. Gunner Tollett, Crab Orchard, 10:10; 40. Justin Burgess, Homeschool, 10:21; 41. Brayden Gunther, Christian Academy, 10:21; 42. Ethan Patterson, Christian Academy, 10:21; 43. Evan Christopher, Christian Academy, 11:41; 44. Meyer Nakdimen, Brown, 11:48; 45. Steve Phone, Brown, 11:49; 46. Hayes Hassler, Homeschool, 11:51; 47. Dakota Emerson, Brown, 11:56; 48. Beau Edmons, Homeschool, 11:59; 49. Nash Wilhite, Brown, 12:51; 50. Phoenix Smith, Pleasant Hill, 13:03; 51. Lane Wallace, Pine View, 13:03; 52. Hayden Dannell, Crab Orchard, 13:12; 53. Daniel Norris, Brown, 13:32; 54. Koda Melton, Brown, 13:34; 55. Chase Patterson, Christian Academy, 13:38; 56. Sawyer Strader, Pine View, 13:39; 57. Zylen Lockett, Brown, 14:04; 58. Gannon Sims, Pleasant Hill, 14:21; 59. Tony Smith, Pine View, 15:10; 60. James Johnson, Homeschool, 15:28; 61. Steven Honer, Brown, 16:14; Gage Tollett, Crab Orchard, 16:48.
Junior varsity boys division [AAA] - 1. Austin Peebles, South, 6:26; 2. Sean Kelley, North, 6:27; 3. Eli Tennessee, North, 6:46; 4. James McShan, Homestead, 6:54; 5. Beau Davenport, North, 6:56; 6. Paxton Carroll, North, 6:59; 7. Ben duffel, Homestead, 7;13; 8. Gavin Luttrell,
Homestead, 7:16; 9. Liam Kelley, North, 7:18; 10. Carson Rogers, Martin, 7:20; 11. Keith Stults, Martin, 7:21; 12. Judah Hayes, Stone, 7:24; 13. Edward Keeler, Homestead, 7:30; 14. Wyatt Crowley, Homestead, 7:33; 15. Sawyer Duffel, Homestead, 7:35; 16. Sawyer Rollins, South, 7:40; 17. Jaxon Burt, Stone, 7:49; 18. Jake Shoemaker, Martin, 7:55; 19. Rollins Kyler, Homestead, 8:02; 20. Huk Dickerson, Homestead, 8:03; 21. Antonio Medina, Stone, 8:05; 22. Carson Pharris, South, 8:05; 23. Brody Shillings, Homestead, 8:06; 24. Alexander Cannon, South, 8:11; 25. Jackson Duncan, Homestead, 8:13; 26. Chris Scoville, Homestead, 8:18; 27. Samuel Wright, Homestead, 8:21; 28. John Jackson, Stone, 8:23; 29. Sebastian Hannah, North, 8:27; 30. Brantley Johnson, Stone, 8:28; 31. Preston Brown, Martin, 8:31; 32. Easton Carroll, North, 8:36; 33. JasperPatton, Stone, 8:37; 34. Andrew Norris, Martin, 8:38; 35. Caden Harshaw, Homestead, 8:43; 36. Wesley Wright, Homestead, 8:43; 37. Landon Brown, Martin, 8:45; 38. Elet Shaver, Homestead, 8:46; 39. Hudson Shillings, Homestead, 8:48; 40. Preston Riggs, North, 8:53; 41. Liam Crowley, Homestead, 8:53; 42. Corbin Rucker, South, 8:57; 43. Jackson Gibbons, Stone, 9:04; 44. Tanner Hayes, North, 9:06; 45. Carter Varney, Stone, 9:07; 46. Liam Clyde, South, 9:09; 47. Caleb Thompson, Homestead, 9;13; 48. Brayden McConnell, Stone, 9:14; 49. Miguel Medina, Stone, 9:20; 50. Ethan Lunsford, South, 9:25; 51. Skyler Campbell, North, 9:25; 52.Daniel Williams, Martin, 9:28; 53. Obie Franklin, Stone, 9:29; 54. Pilot Russell, North, 9:30; 55. Samuel Bradberry, Homestead, 9:39; 56. JasonMcCampbell, Stone, 9:45; 57. Colton Tatro, Homestead, 9:46; 58. Knox Atkinson, South, 10:10; 59. Cameron Crawford, Homestead, 10:12; 60. Baylor Sapp, Stone, 10:14; 61. Tyler Clouse, South, 10:16; 62. Aiden Guitar, South, 10:17; 63. Jonas Wace, North, 10:28; 64. Sam Pharris, North, 10:29; 65. 65. Declan Kearney, Martin, 10:53; 66. Huckleberry Gabbt, North, 10:57; 67. Graham Edmonds, Homestead, 11:02; 68. Samuel Jackson, Stone, 11:03; 69. Henry Martin, Homestead, 11:22; 70. Jaysen Rogers, Stone, 11:41; 71. David Workman, Martin, 11:47; 72. Adrian Telles, Martin, 11:51; 73. Easton Melton, Homestead, 11:55; 74. Chance Turner, Martin, 12:03; 75. Ethan Smith, South, 12:10; 76. Heath Dykes, Homestead, 12:44; 77. Jacob Rex, Martin, 12:45; 78. Andrew Richard, Martin, 12:48; 79. Stevie Lewis, North, 12:50; 80. Rush Murray, North, 12:54; 81. Carson Tiegs, North, 12:54; 82. Logan Butler, Stone, 12:57; 83. Zaedyn Spurrier, South, 12:57; 84. Jackson Hayes, Homestead, 13:00; 85. Jaxon Houston, Homestead, 13:01; 86. Charlie Rollins, Homestead, 13:04; 87. Jace Scoville, Homestead, 13:06; 88. Eli Matthews, Martin, 13:11; 89. Parker Weis, South, 13:29; 90. Carlos Cruz, Stone, 13:30; 91. Emmanuel Fuentes, Stone, 13:31; 92. Brandon Stroshah, Martin, 13:34; 93. Blake Strosahl, Martin, 13:35; 94. Christian Parham, Martin, 13:36; 95. Raylan Baker, Stone, 13:42; 96. Jayden Lewis, Martin, 15:30; 97. Bryce Walker, North, 16:55; 100. Liam Dalton, North, 17:00; 101. Michael Bohannon, Stone, 17:02; 102. Jaxson Barnes, Homestead, 17:42; 103. Lewis Sawyer, North, 18:19; 104. Isaac Richard, Martin, 20:09; 105. Haskel Barnett, Martin. 21:47; 106. Wyl Davis, Martin, 21:50.
Junior varsity girls division [A-AA] - 1. Shayla Green, Crab Orchard, 7:28; 2. Ellie Whitson, New Colossus, 7:36; 3. Kendall Woods, Brown, 7:39; 4. Annabelle Bisbee, New Colossus, 7:43; 5. Rylie Harris, Pleasant Hill, 8:10; 6. Breanna Sias, Homeschool, 8:11; 7. Alaigha Johnson, Pleasant Hill, 8:25; 8. Cadence Thompson, Pine View, 8:52; 9. Logan Dale, Crab Orchard, 9:18; 10. Evelyn York, Homeschool, 9:33; 11. Lydia Cox, Christian Academy, 10:58; 12. Sunny Snell, Crab Orchard, 11:00; 13. Alexa Becker, Pleasant Hill, 11:05; 14. Kelsey Mendoza, Brown, 11:21; 15. Brylee Seney, Pleasant Hill, 11:23; 16. Emory Schubert, Christian Academy, 11:26; 17. Addy Buck, Pleasant Hill, 11:29; 18. Ashley Mendoza, Brown, 11:40; 19. Lilyanna Moore, Pleasant Hill, 12:25; 20. Kambry Davenport, Pleasant Hill, 12:37; 21. Kinsley Rutherford, Christian Academy, 12:54; 22. Hailey Smallwood, Brown, 13:03; 23. Eloise Stephens, Brown, 13:08; 24. Rylee Gibson, Brown, 13:11; 25. Morgan Haskell, New Colossus, 13:13; 26. Aubree Brooks, Brown, 13:18; 27. Cora Mooneyham, Christian Academy, 13:35; 28. Amiyah Gardner, Pleasant Hill, 13:42; 29. Caroline Coffey, Pleasant Hill, 13:48; 30. Jayda Howard, Crab Orchard, 13:49; 31. Atalee Godsey, Pine View, 13:54; 32. Trinity Treadway, Pine View, 13:54; 33. Hailey Clark, Brown, 14:10; 34. Brylee Fields, Brown, 14:14; 35. Emma Jennings, Brown, 14:14; 36. Prietta Wallace, Pleasant Hill, 14:17; 37. Bryleigh Edmons, Homeschool, 14:18; 38. Miah Miller, Pleasant Hill, 14:20; 39. Willow Chiellot, Pleasant Hill, 14:36; 40. Ava Adams, Pleasant Hill, 14:40; 41. Haylee Temple, Brown, 14:43; 42. Maddie Banegas, New Colossus, 14:45; 43. Molly Johnson, Homeschool, 14:50; 44. McKinley Wilson, Homeschool, 14:56; 45. Molly Henry, Homeschool, 15:18; 46. Mackenzie Davis, Crab Orchard, 15:28; 47. Annalee Sojka, New Colossus, 15:33; 48. Hayley Kilgore, Pleasant Hill, 15:34; 49. Jemma Sherrill, Pine View, 15:35; 50. Charity Smith, Pine View, 15:59; 51. Delaney Lloyd, Homeschool, 16:06; 52. Katlyn Pelfrey, Pine View, 16:17; 53. Madilyn Camey, Brown, 16:19; 54. Lakelyn Deck, Pleasant Hill, 16:24; 55. Gwendolyn Brumit, Brown, 16:57.
Junior varsity girls division [AAA] - 1. Aisley Kelley, North, 7:29; 2. Leiella Draper, North, 7:33; 3. Kori Newcome, Homestead, 7:37; 4. Breely Evans, Homestead, 7:41; 5. Karsen Beaty, Stone, 7:44; 6. Bailey Lewis, Martin, 8:00; 7. Olivia Sellers, Homestead, 8:08; 8. Lilly Hobbs, South, 8:10; 9. Brylee Bilbrey, South, 8:10; 10. Ellie McCoy, North, 8:16; 11. Faith Miller, Homestead, 8:19; 12. Jorja Goss, Stone, 9:35; 13. Britlee Whitson, Stone, 9:37; 14. Evalee Burt, Stone, 9:38; 15. Addley Brown, Martin, 9:39; 16. Brianna Harshaw, 9:43; 17. Anslee May, Homestead, 9:44; 18. Riley Lewis, South, 9:48; 19. Madison Beaty, Stone, 9:52; 20. Audrey Richards, Homestead, 10:28; 21. Annie Johnson, Homestead, 10:36; 22. Kiera Hassler, Martin, 10:52; 23. Norah Fuhrman, North, 11:02; 24. Emmy Jo Johnson, Stone, 11:19; 25. Emma McCoy, North, 11:26; 26. Madlynn Norris, South, 11:28; 27. Mattie McShan, Homestead, 11:33; 28. Clara Savage, South, 11:54; 29. Maven Wagner, Homestead, 12:00; 30. Aubrey Jackson, Stone, 12:04; 31. Kaneeka McConnell, Stone, 12:06; 32. Leighton Whitting, Homestead, 12:17; 33. Aaliyah McConnell, Stone, 12:22; 34. Kylee Tindle, Martin, 12:26; 35. Macee Rector, Homestead, 12:27; 36. Leisel Atkinson, South, 12:29; 37. Reagan Wagner, Homestead, 12:30; 38. Kinsley Wilson, South, 12:51; 39. Heidi Meyer, Homestead, 12:53; 40. Zoe Wicker, South, 12:57; 41. Kynlee West, Martin, 12:58; 42. Peyton Rucker, South, 13:01; 43. Emilyn Gibson, North, 13:06; 44. Abigail Wattenbarger, North, 13:21; 45. Mya Beaty, North, 13:39; 46. Kinsley Burnett, Homestead, 13:40; 47. Kennedy Bell, Homestead, 13:46; 48. Abbey Morris, Stone, 13:46; 49. Hayliana Anders, Martin, 14:17; 50. Mikaela England, North, 14:35; 51. Caitlynn James, Homestead, 14:39; 52. Sophia McConnell, Stone, 14:46; 53. Madalyn Hayes, Martin, 14:50; 54. Julie McCoy, North, 14:57; 55. Skye Dykes, Homestead, 15:17; 56. Emmalyn Smith, Homestead, 15:17; 57. Rylee Brown, Homestead, 15:20; 58. Khloe Frasier, North, 15:22; 59. Sadie Pimental, South, 15:23; 60. Emma Lunsford, South, 15:25; 61. Shalacy Linger, South, 15:25; 62. Emery Richards, Homestead, 15:28; 63. Ella Burnett, Homestead, 15:37; 64. Carley Meeks, South, 15:58; 65. Angelina Gianino, Stone, 16:01; 66. Paisley Hughes, Stone, 16 :02; 67. Amelia Edmonds, Homestead, 16:07; 68. Kennedie Mathias, North, 16:20; 69. Jannah McCoy, North, 16:21; 70. Natalie Brown, Homestead, 16:25; 71. Rylee Mathias, North, 16:27; 72. Allyssa Thompson, Stone, 16:29; 73. Krishna Patel, Stone, 16:37; 74. Jaidynn Crandell, Stone, 16:53; 75. Radhika Patel, Stone, 16:55; 76. Malaya Hofmeister, North, 17:02; 77. Maggie Crowley, Homestead, 17:02.
