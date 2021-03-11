Stone Memorial senior Grant Finley is taking his football talents to the next level as he recently signed his letter of intent with Carson-Newman University. Finley primarily starred as a linebacker with Stone Memorial. Carson-Newman competes in NCAA Divsion III in the South Atlantic Conference.
Finley to play football at Carson-Newman
Michael Lindsay
Sports Editor
Michael is the sports editor for the Crossville Chronicle. Michael has a Bachelor in Exercise & Health Science and minor in Biblical Studies from Bryan College.
