It hasn’t been that long since Grant Finley suited up every Friday night for the Stone Memorial High School football team. The 2021 graduate can recall each and every game, all the long practices, and even the nervous energy he had before every contest in the black and gold.
Finley and his former teammates will be suiting up one more time next week to join Stone players from years past as they participate in the annual Cumberland County-Stone Memorial Alumni Football Game.
“I was introduced to the idea of playing in the alumni game last year,” Finley said. “I was like for sure I will play. They said we would be playing against some 30-, 40-, 50- and even 60-year-olds. I thought it would be great to see the rivalry once again, and how serious guys took it. So, I was definitely intrigued by it.”
The 2023 alumni game is slated for May 20 at Cumberland County High School. Kickoff is 6 p.m.
Finley, who played linebacker during his career as a Panther, opened his four years on the field under coach Mark Wattenbarger. When he left, Derik Samber took over. During that four-year span, the Panthers won 22 games, and made several trips to the postseason.
“We were always pretty good, but we struggled in the playoffs,” Finley said. “We never seemed to be able to get past the second round of the tournament.”
Finley signed a scholarship to play for Division II powerhouse Carson Newman University. He played there for a year, but found out nagging shoulder injuries he was experiencing originated during his high school career. He didn’t even know his shoulders were injured at SMHS, so the talented ex-star had his playing days cut short.
“When I got to college, I went to spring ball, and then through fall camp, and that’s when they found out both of my shoulders were hurt,” he said. “I had surgery on one shoulder. The other one is messed up, so I am going to have to wait to have surgery on that. I decided to move back to Crossville and went to work.”
“I played in the game last year and Stone won 6-0,” Finley said. “There were a lot of injuries, as you might think. Playing the game is such a cool idea. I get to play with people, especially those from Stone, that graduated 10-15 years before me. They’re people I looked up to. So, I was like, I want to be a part of this.
“I am so ready to hit somebody. Our coaches used to tell us a football game is the only time where you can legally, physically impose your will on people and not get in trouble for it. I am a couple years out of high school, and we can hit some dudes? I am down for that.”
Finley said he hopes a lot of people come out to participate in the game, as well as coming out to support their alma mater. He said he’s getting a little anxious.
“I would think that everyone playing in the game probably feels the same,” Finley said. “They don’t get to take out their anger on anyone without getting in trouble for it. It you put some pads on, get to hit somebody, and impose you will on somebody — I am a little anxious because of that.”
Finley said he believes the Stone rivalry with Cumberland County, no matter what sport is involved, is still quite active and growing.
“I love to compete, that’s the biggest thing about playing in the game for me,” said Finley. “I am looking forward to seeing guys I played with, or guys I grew up watching. There are guys coming from all over to play.”
Finley said both teams are expected to practice the week leading up to the game.
Both the Cumberland County and Stone Memorial teams are looking for players to participate in the game. If interested call CCHS coach Noah Repasky at 931-239-0645 or Stone Memorial coach Derik Samber at 931-267-9548.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.