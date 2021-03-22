Fairfield Glade director of golf Jeff Houston is excited about this weekend’s golf tournament to benefit local schools’ music programs.
“The response has been fantastic, and we are looking for to having a great event and make this an annual fundraiser for the Music programs at our schools,” he said.
Response to the tournament has been impressive.
“We have 45 teams, and it is officially full and we are taking a waiting list for any cancellations,” Houston said. “Tee times will be on a crossover system in the morning and afternoon. Official tee times will be posted on the Fairfield Glade golf website on March 22. The website is https://fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments.”
More than 40 hole sponsors, made up of local businesses and residents, anonymous donors and out-of-state individuals, will be seen.
Houston and Fairfield Glade thank sponsors Joan and Doug Peters, William Kerr, Sheryl and Bill Vorst, Peggy and Otis Truxton, Carolyn and Larry Lewer, Jane and Doyle Winters, The Fairfield Glade Riders Golf Group, Mary and Doug Copper, Rotary Club of Fairfield Glade and Karen and Ed Thornblade.
Also sponsoring are Sue and Tim Tewalt, Glen Belcher, Ray Pilon, Kathy and Rob Santangelo, Ruth Ann and Steve McColley, Cheryl and Steve Luhrs, Sophie and Joe Nahod, Tom MacDonald, Regina Leppien, Dwight Wages, Southern Stars Symphonic Brass, Beth and Robert Chase and Julie and Jim Oswald.
And, Lee and Jeff Houston, Joyce and Bob Stackhouse, Tammy and Scott Tubandt, Barbara Woody and the late Joe Woody Sr. — Joe Woody Jr., Gloria Lusk in memory of Tom Lusk, Dawn’s Bookkeeping, Art Guild at Fairfield Glade, Fairfield Homes/ Glade Realty, Flynn Sign Co., Turner Roofing Co., Highland Federal S&L, Zurich Homes, Inc., Edward Jones- Will Dickerson and CFP.
Others are First Bank of Tennessee, Master Singers/ Gary Fitch, Sara Flohr and Rich Myslinski, First Bank, Terry Ashburn, Cumberland Swing Experience-Buzz Ziegler and Tom Ullrich for Laura Fick and Kenny Vaughan in memory of Ken and Jane Vaughn.
There is still time to make a donation and have a sponsor sign made. Contact Houston at jhouston@fairfieldglade.cc or 931-707-2158 to make a donation.
