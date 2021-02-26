Friday night saw region tournament basketball start across Tennessee, and the Cumberland County Lady Jets and Stone Memorial Lady Panthers cruised through their quarterfinal games to victories.
At CCHS, the Lady Jets used a strong first quarter to fuel their 54-42 win over Livingston Academy in the Region 4AA quarterfinals. Abby Houston scored 18 points for the Lady Jets. Cumberland County will host Macon County on Monday in the semifinals.
Across town at Stone Memorial, the Class AAA Lady Panthers dominated from the opening tip to defeat East Hamilton in the Region 3AAA quarterfinals, 62-39. Katie Adkisson led the Lady Panthers with 15 points. SMHS will host White County on Monday in the semifinal round.
More content from both games coming to www.crossville-chronicle.com.
