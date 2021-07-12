With the TSSAA dead period in the rearview mirror, high school football and fall sports are back in action this week.
Dead period is a mandatory, statewide two-week break from all workouts, practice and team activities to give athletes and coaches alike a break before their
fall season preparation begins.
Cumberland County and Stone Memorial’s football programs hit the ground running with 7-on-7 action that began Monday afternoon and continues into Tuesday at Cookeville High School.
Thursday will see both team in more 7-on-7 action a little closer to home as Crossville’s Duer Soccer Complex is hosting an 11-team competition day beginning at 9 a.m.
Girls soccer, volleyball, cross country and golf are also preparing for their impending regular seasons.
Golf gets started the first week of August with soccer, volleyball and cross country starting the week of Monday, Aug. 16.
High school football kicks off Friday, Aug. 20.
