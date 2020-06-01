Fairfield Glade’s 50th Anniversary Celebration Couples Invitational to benefit Folds of Honor Foundation golf tournament has been moved from its original May 8-9 date, and will now be played July 11-12 at Heatherhurst’s Crag and Brae courses.
The tournament will take the place of the originally-scheduled Ladies Invitational that was canceled due to COVID-19 precautions.
Fairfield Glade’s tournament schedule and Couples Invitational entry form are available online at https://fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments.
