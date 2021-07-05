Golf fans in Crossville are less than a month away from the Golf Capital of Tennessee Women’s Open returning to Fairfield Glade July 22-24.
Stonehenge Golf Club will host the state’s premier women’s golf tournament for the 13th consecutive year. The open is in its 23rd year overall.
Last season saw the tournament push through COVID-19 without its famed volunteer force and social distancing in place, however a sizable field turned out to compete for the coveted championship.
The University of Alabama’s Michaela Morard overcame a four-stroke deficit with nine holes remaining to come back and win the rain-shortened tournament at -6 in 2020.
Susan Bond won the senior division last year at +10 through two days.
Two years ago saw the tournament field a record 127 golfers, and Stonehenge hopes to return to near record-breaking numbers this year.
Professional, college and amateur golfers alike travel to Fairfield Glade for the three-day tournament.
The Crossville Chronicle will be on-site all three days providing photos, videos and more coverage throughout the tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.