The Fairfield Glade Lions Club is finalizing plans for the 32nd annual golf tournament, and there are still openings available for individuals and or teams to sign up.
Register for a fun-filled day, lunch and the opportunity to win various prizes.
The tournament will be Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Fairfield Glade Heatherhurst Crag Golf Course with a shotgun start at 8 a.m.
The $75-per-person entry fee includes green fees, range balls, a goody bag, continental breakfast, soft drinks and water, and lunch prepared by Christy’s Pub Grub for players only. Those planning to attend are asked to include an additional $10 per person they wish to invite for lunch.
Entry forms are still available at Heatherhurst and Druid Hills golf courses or online at www.fairfieldglade.com – Golf – Tournaments – September 11th Lions entry form. Or call Lion Duane at 931-484-3441 or Lion Natalie at 786-247-1752 and they will email an entry form.
Make all checks payable to Fairfield Glade Lions Club and mail with entry form to Duane West, 113 Huntington Dr., Fairfield Glade, TN 38558.
Individual entries are accepted and will be assigned to a team.
Eye Centers of Tennessee is the tournament sponsor. Christy’s Pub Grub is sponsoring and providing the lunch.
All teams will be preflighted based on average 18-hole scores shown on the entry form. First-, second- and third-place winners for each flight will be awarded at the end of the tournament.
All winners will receive a prize including any hole-in-one winners of prizes offered at all par 3 holes on the course.
The Lions Golf Committee has determined the prize for each hole-in-one winner with $5,000 going for the grand prize on hole 12.
Other hole-in-one prizes are a one-year supply (12 dozen) of Bridgestone golf balls on hole 3, a Mathew Premium Performance golf package plus a $500 online shopping spree with a total retail value of $1,200 on hole 8, and a new TaylorMade SiM2 driver on hole 14.
The Fairfield Glade Lions golf tournament remains different from any other scramble tournament.
Most other tournaments require each player in the foursome to use their drive just so many times during the round. The Lions tournament allows each player to use their long drive as often as the team chooses.
The difference for the Lions tournament is a “putting rule”. Each player must be the assigned “putter” twice during the round and is required to putt for the team. They can only use their own mulligans for this purpose. The remaining 10 holes revert to standard scramble rules where each player makes putts for the team.
Remember, no gimmie putts; each putt on the course must be holed.
Mulligans can be purchased at the registration table before tees time for $5 each or five for $20.
In case of a rain out, rain checks will be issued, and prizes will be awarded at the luncheon.
