On Oct.1, the Fairfield Glade Hikers will travel 60 miles north to hike Slave Falls/Needle Arch in the Big South Fork, where we will see a slender 60 foot waterfall and a delicate 30 foot Pennsylvania sandstone arch formation.
We will also see a huge rock shelter, in which, according to legend, runaway slaves hid; thus the name Slave Falls.
The hike passes through a lovely hemlock-pine forest and then joins a clear, sandy bottomed creek.
These are the headwaters of Mill Creek that feeds Slave Falls. This is an easy 4.1 mile loop hike; however, it is well traveled and has many roots and rocks. Hiking boots and poles are recommended.
Bring a lunch to eat on the trail and plenty of water.
Hikers will meet in the pavilion by the parking lot near the stop lights at the intersection of Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr. between 7:30 a.m. and 7:45 a.m. Car pools will be formed and information about the hike will be distributed.
Departure to the trailhead will be promptly at 8 a.m. Reimbursement for drivers, should you choose to ride with someone, is $6. The expected return time to FFG is 2 pm.
Hiking has risks and safety is a high priority on every outing. The hiking group assumes no collective or individual liability for any mishaps.
Hiking is at your own risk and participants should be in good physical condition. Walking on paved and level surfaces does not compare with hiking on uneven trails with elevation changes and natural obstructions, like roots and rocks, as noted above.
For more information please call the hike leader, Bob Obohoski , at 931-456-4282.
