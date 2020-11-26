Fairfield Glade Director of Golf Jeff Houston has announced a fundraiser golf tournament to benefit local band programs in the Cumberland County school system.
“We will be putting on a golf tournament on March 27, 2021, to help fund the music programs in the Cumberland County schools,” Houston said. “We will raise our money through the golf tournament participants and also use the tournament as a vehicle to sell sponsor signs.”
The tournament will take place at the Heatherhust Crag course in Fairfield Glade. Entry is $75 per person or $300 for a team.
The format is a four-person scramble, with teams split into two flights.
There will be a closest to the hole on four Par 3’s, and lunch will be provided during or after play.
Funds raised will be split between Cumberland County and Stone Memorial’s band programs, as well as the STARTS (Support the Arts) program. CCHS and SMHS will receive 40% of proceeds apiece, while STARTS will receive the remaining 20%.
“I feel this will help the high school bands with their annual fundraising and also provide the STARTS program with funds to help out the elementary programs where they see the needs,” Houston said. “All the money will come to our accounting department at Fairfield Glade and be deposited. Once the tournament is over we will disperse the funds to these three causes.”
STARTS was organized in 2016 as part of an effort to promote community support for fine arts education (band, chorus, classroom music, drama and visual arts) and to raise additional funding for those programs in the Cumberland County School System.
STARTS is funded by donations from individuals and local organizations and through grants from regional sources.
Outstanding high school bands exist when there are band programs in feeder schools where adequate numbers of students are recruited to join beginning band, are taught the fundamentals of playing their instruments and then continue to participate in band when they move up to the high school.
The past four years STARTS has been focused on strengthening the elementary school beginning band programs by donating band instruments to the schools and making it possible for more children to join band.
Local elementary school bands are growing and those students are beginning to reach CCHS and SMHS.
Those high school bands now need community support in order to purchase instruments and equipment for their growing programs.
The STARTS program is directed by Glen Belcher and is an initiative of the Cumberland County Community Band.
The LINKS program, sponsored by the Southern Stars Symphonic Brass Band and directed by Dwight Wages, donated instruments to local bands prior to 2016 and continues to support that effort as a supporter and major contributor to STARTS.
Those with questions can call Houston at (931) 707-2158 or Jeremy Jones at (931) 707-2134. Make checks payable to Fairfield Glade Community Club/Music Programs tournament.
