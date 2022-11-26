Tessa Miller, the former standout hoop star at Stone Memorial High School, has done something not all great prep players do during their careers. She has successfully made the transition from playing high school basketball to being an integral part of the roster of a Division I program.
While some college rookies find the game’s increased speed, talent and physicality a little too much to handle, Miller came into her career with the Belmont Bruins last year determined to find her role, establish herself as an integral contributor and a fixture in the Bruins’ run to a possible national contender.
“My freshman year had a lot of ups and downs. In the moment, college basketball is a faster pace than you’ve ever played and its better competition than than you’ve ever played, even every day in practice, much less in the games,” Miller said. “There was definitely a learning curve, but I think I came out a better player because of it.
“I definitely went through a lot of changes. I think in your freshman year of college, you’re away from everyone you’ve known all your life, so you have to kind of develop your own personality. I think it was a self-evaluating time. I gained some confidence in who I am and in my game. I feel like I am growing up in a way where I can be comfortable in my own skin more than ever before.”
And it has showed on the court. Miller played in all of Belmont’s 31 games last year, averaging 5.7 points and 4.6 rebounds, while helping the Bruins to a 23-8 record and, arguably, the program’s best season.
“Tessa had a fabulous freshmen season for us at Belmont,” said Bruins’ coach Bart Brooks. “She was an integral part of the most successful team in program history, and that’s very difficult to do as a freshmen. Tessa is extremely competitive and driven, and I think those qualities helped her achieve at a really high level on and off the court.”
Miller said she felt nervous during her freshman campaign, stating she felt like a “chicken with her head cut off.” But the experience helped her understand what she can and can’t do and where Brooks needs her to fit in.
“For me coming into my sophomore season I wanted to be in my best condition because the game is a lot faster than people think,” Miller said. “I wanted to get better in order play more and help my team win more. I wanted to fill a bigger role than last year, and in order to do that I knew I had to be in the best physical condition as possible.”
The 2022-’23 year has started and Miller is stepping right back into where she left off. The talented player has contributed in each contest to date and given Brooks some valuable minutes. She is posting similar numbers to last year.
“Tessa has worked extremely hard in the offseason to improve her game on both ends of the floor,” Brooks said. “She’s one of our most dynamic passers and playmakers offensively, and her ability to protect the rim with her athleticism and toughness is something we will rely on heavily throughout the season.”
“There is much room for improvement for me and this team,” said Miller. “We’re kind of down on ourselves right now. We just have to have the next-game-up mentality, and I am confident in myself and my teammates that we can do anything we set our minds to, and play with any team in the country.”
Miller’s contributions will only continue to expand. By the time she graduates, Brooks thinks Miller will be a force on and off the court for the Bruins.
“Tessa has already made a huge positive impact on our program in her short time at Belmont. We are a better team and program because of Tessa’s contributions,” the coach said. “Tessa has such a unique set of skills and talents, and I love that she works extremely hard to be the best version of herself every day for our team. She’s off to a great start in her career at Belmont and I can’t wait to see how she continues to grow and improve each season.”
