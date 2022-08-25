The new school year brings a need for both athletic and extracurricular activity fundraising throughout Cumberland County, and with that comes the risk of potential scams.
Ensuring a donation reaches its intended destination only requires a few steps.
Stone Memorial athletic director Nathan Brown said “The easiest way to make sure people’s donations make it to the school, whether it’s an athletic program or extracurricular activity like our clubs or band, is to make sure either my or principal Kelly Smith’s signature is on that form.”
All requests should come with a form by the respective school.
The procedure is the same at Cumberland County High School.
“They can reach out and contact me or go through the school,” said CCHS boys basketball coach Taylor Denney. “Any fundraiser we do has to be approved. It has to run through the athletic director and principal. If they wanted to call the school and ask our athletic director or anyone in the office, they’d be able to tell you if it’s real.”
Both high schools handle their own donations and fundraising.
“We would never use a third party to solicit funds from anyone in our community,” Brown said. “We go directly to the source from the source. It’s always going to be directly from the school, and spearheaded from the respective coach. There have been no donations of any kind from a third party.”
“We don’t do anything with third parties,” added Denney.
Fundraisers go through a thorough approval process before taking place.
“All fundraisers are board-approved,” Brown said. “There’s a process we go through to make sure all the checks and balances are met, and funds are being allocated properly.
“If you’re going to be asked to donate money on behalf of the school, they should have a form or letter with the school letterhead and signed by an athletic director, a principal and the head coach of that program,” Brown added. “That’s a surefire way to make sure you’re giving money to Stone Memorial, and we get the money to the program that needs it.”
At Cumberland County, Denney and the basketball team offer multiple ways for the community to donate to CCHS.
“We have several ways; if you have something specific, you can reach out to me or coach Kim Cram-Torres,” he said. “We do fundraisers; we don’t really solicit for donations. If you want to donate to us, you can have your business buy a banner for the gym or get scared with us at the haunted house in October. We do lot of things that we’d love people come out for.”
These procedures apply to each athletic program at both high schools along with the nine county elementary schools.
Those with questions on the authenticity of a donation request are encouraged to reach out to the respective school.
“I would always encourage everybody to contact the coach of that particular sport or club sponsor,” Brown said. “You can always call the school directly at 931-484-5767. You can ask for me or Mrs. Kelly Smith. Usually our front desk secretary, Dianne Schwartzkopf, knows everything that’s going on.”
At Cumberland County High School, the office may be contacted at 931-484-6194. Cumberland County’s principal is Karri Hobby, athletic director is Steven Miller and secretary is Linda Bennett.
Fundraising is key to giving area students extracurricular opportunities.
“We couldn’t do what we do without support,” Denney said. “Crossville takes really good care of us.”
Brown echoes Denney’s message.
“Trust your gut, too,” he said. “If it doesn’t feel right, then it probably isn’t. Always reach out to the school directly.
“We love people’s support; we couldn’t run this school or our programs without the community.”
