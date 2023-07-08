Editor’s Note: This is an installement in a series of stories honoring the “Best of the Best” in sports in Cumberland County for the 2022-’23 season.
Nichole Barton is a runner and always has been. She kind of loses herself when she’s putting in the miles. But whether it is in a competition or just hitting the road for the fun of it, running has been, and always will be, her relaxation time.
A few years ago, Barton’s passion for running was raised another notch when she was asked to take over the Stone Memorial High School cross country team and serve as the assistant track coach. Her schedule became very busy.
In a very short time, Barton has made both programs into annual contenders. Last year, she guided the boys and girls teams to the state cross country championship, and this past spring, helped three competitors reach the state in track and field.
“I never really thought about coaching until two years ago when Maggie Moss was the coach,” Barton said. “My own kids were running in middle school, and one day I took them to a high school race in Knoxville. After that Maggie said she couldn’t coach anymore and asked if I would be interested in coaching. I thought I might be.”
There are a lot of people happy Barton made that decision as she has been voted the 2023 Crossville Chronicle Co-Coach of the Year at Stone Memorial High School. Her award, voted on in conjunction with the SMHS coaches, is being shared with golf and baseball coach Trent Stokes.
“I just see my job as being an encourager,” said Barton, who works as a professor at Bryan College. “I see these coaches screaming at their athletes, being really angry and that’s not really my coaching style. I am out there celebrating their wins, wanting them to grow as a runner. If they’re putting in the effort, I am never going to be negative. I am just going to encourage them to do the best they can.
“There are times for correction in a season, but in most cross country and track programs there aren’t many discipline problems. Runners are usually some of the best students. They’re usually always doing well in school.”
Barton picked up her love for running back in middle school. She ran cross country and track throughout her high school career and received a scholarship to run for Tennessee Tech University.
Stone Memorial has set high expectations for the cross country and track programs, especially after sending competitors to the state meet in each. Barton saids she is proud of what her teams accomplished this year, but she believes there are better things ahead.
“I really think they over achieved this past year,” the coach said. “When I took over, I wanted to focus on building a great team culture at Stone, and I think that’s what we did. As you build the culture, the running will follow. I knew the running would get better if they enjoyed being around each other. The future for cross country, and track and field is bright. I am excited about where we’re going.”
