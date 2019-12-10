Elks Lodge 2751 at 1145 Genesis Rd. is hosting another Hoop Shoot Fundraiser on Friday, Dec. 20, from 4-7 p.m.
Breaded and grilled pork tenderloin sandwiches will be served with french fries, cole slaw, dessert and tea or coffee.
Total cost of the fundraiser meal is $8.
All proceeds go to the 2019-’20 Elks Hoop Shoot Program.
The program purchases plaques, shirts and physical education equipment for all nine Cumberland County elementary schools.
