Elks Lodge 2751, located at 1145 Genesis Rd, is hosting another Hoop Shoot Fundraiser meal on Friday, Oct. 15, from 4pm to 7 p.m.
Breaded or grilled Pork Tenderloin sandwiches will be served along with French fries, slaw and dessert.
Total cost of the fundraiser meal is $8.
All proceeds go to the 2021-’22 Elks Hoop Shoot Program for purchasing plaques, shirts and physical education equipment for all nine Cumberland County Elementary Schools.
The Elks will host the fundraiser meals every third Friday of the month through January.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.