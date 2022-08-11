Elks Lodge 2751, at 1145 Genesis Rd, is hosting its monthly Hoop Shoot fundraiser meal Friday, Aug. 19, from 4-7 p.m. or earlier if sold out.
Breaded or grilled pork tenderloin sandwiches will be served along with french fries, coleslaw and dessert. Cost of the fundraiser meal is $8.
All proceeds go to the 2022-’23 Elks Hoop Shoot program for purchasing plaques, shirts and physical education equipment for Cumberland County elementary schools.
The fundraiser meals will be held every third Friday of the month through January.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.