Cumberland County Elks Lodge #2751 recently presented a check to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The proceeds were the results of the Hoop Shoot fundraisers. Pictured, from left, are Nola and Kenneth Appley, Hoop Shoot directors; Kelly Ashe, the lodge’s exalted ruler; and Janet and LeRoy Hammond, fundraiser sponsors.

Elks Lodge 2751, at 1145 Genesis Rd, is hosting its monthly Hoop Shoot fundraiser meal Friday, Aug. 19, from 4-7 p.m. or earlier if sold out.  

Breaded or grilled pork tenderloin sandwiches will be served along with french fries, coleslaw and dessert.  Cost of the fundraiser meal is $8.  

All proceeds go to the 2022-’23 Elks Hoop Shoot program for purchasing plaques, shirts and physical education equipment for Cumberland County elementary schools.  

The fundraiser meals will be held every third Friday of the month through January.

