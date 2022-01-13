Elks Lodge 2751, at 1145 Genesis Rd., will host a Hoop Shoot fundraiser meal on Friday, Jan. 21, from 4-7 p.m.
Breaded or grilled Pork tenderloin sandwiches will be served along with french fries, Coleslaw and dessert. Total cost of the fundraiser meal is $8.
All proceeds go to the 2021-’22 Elks Hoop Shoot Program for purchasing plaques, shirts and physical education equipment for all nine Cumberland County elementary schools.
This is the last scheduled fundraiser meal until summer; the public is welcome to enjoy a great meal and support the kids of Cumberland County schools.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.