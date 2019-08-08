Elks Lodge 2751, at 1145 Genesis Rd., is hosting the first of several hoop shoot fundraisers from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16.

Breaded or grilled pork tenderloin sandwiches, french fries, cole slaw, dessert and drink will be served for $8.  

All proceeds go to the 2019-’20 Elks Hoop Shoot Program for purchasing plaques, shirts and physical education equipment for all nine Cumberland County elementary schools.  

Dates for additional fundraisers will be announced soon.

