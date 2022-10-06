Sept. 29
Girls
North 13 vs Martin 37
Brown 2 vs Crab Orchard 36
Crab Orchard — Alexis Young, 2; Shaelynn Neal, 6; Greenly Dillard, 2; Raylee Crabtree, 4; Addison Pugh, 4; Zoey Detweiler, 2; Serenity Godsey, 4; Reagan Pugh, 12.
Brown — Chloe Pankhurst, 2
Boys
North 14 vs Martin 55
Brown 31 vs Crab Orchard 28
Crab Orchard — Wesley Gilley, 12; Janson Green, 2; Jace Holt, 2; Braxton Mayberry, 5; Lane Pelfrey, 3; Ace Cooper, 2
Brown — Laurence Smith, 9; Austin Ragan, 14; Patrick Honer, 4; Andrew Clark, 2; Logan Ragan, 2.
No report
Homestead at Pine View
Stone at Pleasant Hill
Oct. 3
Girls
Crab Orchard 20 vs Pine View 14
Crab Orchard — Hadley Holbrook, 2; Shayla Green, 2; Kailey Debooy, 3; Serenity Godsey, 5; Reagan Pugh, 6; Dayten Cain, 2
Pine View — Marion Haney, 2; Zoe Yearly, 8; Khloe Kindrick, 2
Homestead 30 vs Stone 2
Boys
Crab Orchard 45 vs Pine View 7
Crab Orchard — Houston Davidson, 4; Wesley Gilley, 7; Jace Holt, 2; Evan Whitson, 12; Braton Mayberry, 2; Hudson Smith, 2; Reegan Eaton, 4; Lane Pelfrey, 4; Ace Copper, 8
Pine View — Urigh Sexton, 1; Kyler Beaty, 4; Talen Bilbrey, 2
Homestead 31 vs Stone 33
No Report
Pleasant Hill vs. Brown
North vs. South
Oct. 4
Girls
Pine View 33 vs Brown 2
Martin 34 vs Crab Ochard 18
Martin — Jaylan S., 4; Olivia F., 12; Blakelee W., 4; Brylee W., 4; Callie H., 6.
Crab Orchard — Hadley Holbrook, 4; Alexis Young, 2; Shae Neal, 3; Kailey DeBooy, 4; Raylee Crabtree, 2; Addison Pugh, 2; Reagan Pugh, 2.
Boys
Pine View 17 vs Brown 25
Martin 60 vs Crab Orchard 16
Martin — Max, 11; Carson, 4; Fin, 14; Keith, 2; Tucker, 2; Maddox, 11; Jase, 8; Caleb, 4.
Crab Orchard — Wesley Gilley, 2; Evan Whitson, 2; Braxton Mayberry, 5; Lane Pelfrey, 5; Reegan Eaton, 2.
No Report
South vs. Homestead
Pleasant Hill vs. North
