Sept. 29

Girls

North 13 vs Martin 37

Brown 2 vs Crab Orchard 36

Crab Orchard — Alexis Young, 2; Shaelynn Neal, 6; Greenly Dillard, 2; Raylee Crabtree, 4; Addison Pugh, 4; Zoey Detweiler, 2; Serenity Godsey, 4; Reagan Pugh, 12.

Brown — Chloe Pankhurst, 2

 

Boys

North 14 vs Martin 55

Brown 31 vs Crab Orchard 28

Crab Orchard — Wesley Gilley, 12; Janson Green, 2; Jace Holt, 2; Braxton Mayberry, 5; Lane Pelfrey, 3; Ace Cooper, 2

Brown — Laurence Smith, 9; Austin Ragan, 14; Patrick Honer, 4; Andrew Clark, 2; Logan Ragan, 2.

 

No report

Homestead at Pine View

Stone at Pleasant Hill

 

Oct. 3

Girls

Crab Orchard 20 vs Pine View 14

Crab Orchard — Hadley Holbrook, 2; Shayla Green, 2; Kailey Debooy, 3; Serenity Godsey, 5; Reagan Pugh, 6; Dayten Cain, 2

Pine View — Marion Haney, 2; Zoe Yearly, 8; Khloe Kindrick, 2

Homestead 30 vs Stone 2

 

Boys

Crab Orchard 45 vs Pine View 7

Crab Orchard — Houston Davidson, 4; Wesley Gilley, 7; Jace Holt, 2; Evan Whitson, 12; Braton Mayberry, 2; Hudson Smith, 2; Reegan Eaton, 4; Lane Pelfrey, 4; Ace Copper, 8

Pine View — Urigh Sexton, 1; Kyler Beaty, 4; Talen Bilbrey, 2

Homestead 31 vs Stone 33

 

No Report

Pleasant Hill vs. Brown

North vs. South

 

Oct. 4

Girls

Pine View 33 vs Brown 2

Martin 34 vs Crab Ochard 18

Martin — Jaylan S., 4; Olivia F., 12; Blakelee W., 4; Brylee W., 4; Callie H., 6.

Crab Orchard — Hadley Holbrook, 4; Alexis Young, 2; Shae Neal, 3; Kailey DeBooy, 4; Raylee Crabtree, 2; Addison Pugh, 2; Reagan Pugh, 2.

 

Boys

Pine View 17 vs Brown 25

Martin 60 vs Crab Orchard 16

Martin — Max, 11; Carson, 4; Fin, 14; Keith, 2; Tucker, 2; Maddox, 11; Jase, 8; Caleb, 4.

Crab Orchard — Wesley Gilley, 2; Evan Whitson, 2; Braxton Mayberry, 5; Lane Pelfrey, 5; Reegan Eaton, 2.

 

No Report

South vs. Homestead

Pleasant Hill vs. North

Trending Video