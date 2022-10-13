IMG_3150.JPG

Oct. 6

Girls

Homested 36 vs. North 9

 

Boys

Homestead 14 vs North 34

 

No Report

Pleasant Hill at Martin

South at Crab Orchard

Stone at Brown

 

Next week will wrap up the junior varsity elementary basketball season, with games Oct. 18 and 20. A play-in game for the county tournament is set for Oct. 21 at Homestead Elementary, with the first round of the tournament set Saturday, Oct. 22. Round two of the tournament will be Oct. 25, with the finals scheduled Oct. 27.

Tags

Trending Video