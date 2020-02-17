For the first time in 35 years, the Cumberland County girls elementary champion is Pleasant Hill.
The Lady Hornets defeated overall No. 1 seed South Cumberland 47-28 in Saturday’s championship game at Cumberland County High School.
“It feels awesome,” said Pleasant Hill coach Kendall Frizzel. “It’s been our main goal since we started working together in May, and it feels good.”
The Lady Hornets entered the tournament as the overall No. 3 seed, meaning their path to a championship would require a victory over No. 2 Martin and No. 1 South Cumberland.
“I was telling the girls to play their game,” Frizell said. “Since we’re the No. 3 seed, we don’t have room to make mistakes against No. 1 and 2 seeds.
“I’ve got five eighth-graders that are really close, and getting it that way was awesome.”
Defense was key in Saturday’s championship victory, as South Cumberland featured the duo of Kortney Headrick and Sofi Miller.
“I used my two strongest guard defenders on their ball handlers, and I told my two big, strong girls, Kailee Waldo and Aleaha Moore, to be in deny the entire game, because that’s who South looks for,” Frizzel said. “Kailee and Aleaha knew that was their job, and they rocked it.”
The Lady Hornets led 8-2 after the first period of play.
South Cumberland was able to settle in offensively in the second period, but Pleasant Hill was able to withstand the run and lead 20-16 at halftime.
After the break, Pleasant Hill took over the contest, outscoring the Lady Rebels 15-4 in the third period to lead 35-0 going into the fourth quarter.
Pleasant Hill held off South Cumberland in the final six minutes, outscoring South Cumberland 12-8 to win by a final score of 47-28.
“I think it finally hit me with about two minutes to go when my assistant coach had my sixth-graders ready to sub in,” Frizzel said.
Leading the way offensively for Pleasant Hill was point guard Paige Roberts, whose 21 points was the most by any player in Saturday’s championship games.
Moore also hit double-figures with 11.
Miller and Headrick each had 10 for South Cumberland.
Pleasant Hill (47): Paige Roberts 21, Aleaha Moore 11, Kailee Waldo 7, Karli Page 4, Lexi Carroll 4
South Cumberland (28): Kortney Headrick 10, Sofi Miller 10, Annika Scarbrough 3, Mallaree Woodard 2, Jessica Haws 2, Grace Gee 1
