For the second consecutive season, the North Cumberland Elementary Patriots are the boys elementary tournament champions.
North Cumberland recorded a 37-23 victory over Homestead Elementary in Saturday’s championship contest at Cumberland County High School.
“The boys understood that coming in as a one-seed, you have a target on your back,” said coach Neil Capps. “They came in and fought hard and overcame some struggles. Execution-wise, kids stepped up and made plays.”
The contest was a rematch of last season’s title game that the Patriots won 40-25.
North Cumberland’s second consecutive championship wasn’t made easy by the Bulldogs, who went toe-to-toe with the defending champs for the first half.
After a slow first quarter, North Cumberland led 4-3 and 13-12 at halftime.
After the break, the Patriots started pulling away in the third quarter via big plays from eighth-grader Heath Wattenbarger, who had seven points in the frame.
North Cumberland stayed strong in the final quarter, holding off Homestead to win by a final score of 37-23.
“I’m really proud of our eighth-graders who were able to leave here with two back-to-back championships,” Capps added. “They’re four really good kids who come in and work hard every day.”
Wattenbarger finished with 19 points to lead North, followed by 10 from seventh-grader Cade Capps.
Homestead’s Braden Templeton led the Bulldogs with 11 points.
North Cumberland (37): Heath Wattenbarger 19, Cade Capps 10, Braiden Elliot 6, Aaron Conley 2
Homestead (23): Braden Templeton 11, Preston Mayberry 5, Ethan Benjamin 4, Dylan Smith 2, Seth Denton 1
